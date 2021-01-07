Lady Pirates cruise past Clinton, 66-26

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team was close to perfect Tuesday night against the Clinton Cardinals.

After coming off a 20 point win over the weekend against the South Callaway Bulldogs, the Lady Pirates left little doubt once again by leading Clinton from start to finish for a 66-26 victory.

While the win improved Boonville’s record to 8-1 overall, the “W” also marked the eighth game this season that the Lady Pirates have won by double figures. Their only loss of the season was to the Hallsville Indians by two points. Boonville will host the Lady Indians Friday night in a rematch at the Windsor gymnasium.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said he is stressing with the team how important it is to continue to build on the prior game and how well they are playing on both ends.

“We are bringing great defensive intensity along with sharing the ball on offense and giving up a good shot for an even better one,” Hunziker said. “We pushed the ball well tonight, which allowed us to score often in transition-which constantly puts pressure on their defenders.”

Such was the case in the first quarter as the Lady Pirates raced out to a 13-0 lead to start the game and ended on a 6-0 run to go up 23-4.

Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville hit on 8 of 14 shots from the field in the first period, or that they forced 10 Clinton turnovers.

Four different players also scored in the opening frame, led by senior Jodie Bass with eight points and junior Addi Brownfield with seven.

With a total of four turnovers in the first half compared to 17 for Clinton, Boonville once again dominated the second quarter by outscoring the Cardinals 18-6 to lead at the break by a score of 41-10.

The third quarter was pretty much the same as the first-two periods as Boonville held a 19-6 scoring edge to go up 60-16.

Bass again led the Lady Pirates with eight points in the period while Brownfield netted seven.

With a running clock in the final period and most of the Boonville starters on the bench, the Lady Cardinals had their first double digit quarter by outscoring the Pirates 10-6.

Bass and Brownfield wound up tying for the game-high with 19 points while Kennedy Renfrow and Kourtney Kendrick added 11 points each, Abby Fuemmeler with three, Alison Eichelberger two and Emma West with one.

Brownfield also finished the game with two rebounds, two assists and one steal while Bass had two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Renfrow had five rebounds, three steals and one assist while Kendrick pulled down 12 rebounds and three steals while dishing out five assists. West also added seven rebounds and two steals while Brooke Eichelberger contributed five rebounds and two steals, Fuemmeler two rebounds, Faith Mesik three steals and one rebound, Alison Eichelberger one assist and one steal and Molly Schuster with one steal.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game, hitting on 25 of 60 shots from the field for 42 percent and 6 of 21 from the three-point arc for 29 percent. Boonville also made 10 of 16 shots from the foul line for 63 percent.

For Clinton, Heerdink had six, Allard five and Brown and Faulkenberry each with four.

Boonville also won the JV game against Clinton 44-31.

The Lady Pirates, 2-0 on the season, led Clinton from start to finish while taking a 24-13 lead into the half and then outscored the Cardinals 20-18 in the second half.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said for three quarters the girls did a great job of being aggressive on defense and getting out in transition on offense.

“We were able to get a fair share of steals and deflections that led to an offensive advantage,” Moore said. “We also shot the ball well at times, which allowed us to extend our lead in the end. We ran out of legs in the fourth quarter, and Clinton was able to get better looks by moving the ball well and attacking the boards. However, I thought the girls did exactly what they needed to do to get the win tonight. There were a lot of positive things to take away from this game, and we will continue to work our legs into game shape so that we can finish strong.”

Alison Eichelberger had the game-high for Boonville with 14 points. Abby Fuemmeler chipped in nine while Zoey Lang had six, Molly Schuster five, Payten Black four and Twelva Mason, Hailey James and Kylee Turner each with two.

For Clinton, Wishard had 11 and Bagley six.