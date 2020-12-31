Prairie Home falls to Otterville in opening round of Holiday Classic, beats Otterville's JV

The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team had the perfect bounce back game after losing to the host in the opening round of the Holiday Classic in Otterville.

After dropping a 78-65 decision against Otterville on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Panthers came back to beat Otterville’s JV in the consolation round on Wednesday 63-18.

Prairie Home will play La Monte in the consolation finals on Friday at 8 p.m.

In the game against Otterville’s varsity, the Panthers trailed 25-17 after one and 49-31 at the break. However, in the second half, Prairie Home outscored the Eagles 34-31.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys played really well the second half of this game. “The first half we didn’t cover the shooters like we needed to and get out with our hands up to defend,” Huth said. “These are the little things we need to do to get better and it showed up a lot better in the second half. We need to want to play defense for all four quarters.”

Isaiah Gilmore had 31 points and Cyrus Gilmore 19 to lead Otterville.

For Prairie Home, Jason Burnett led three players in double figures with 17 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Hunter Shuffield finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while Blake Petsel added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal, Oliver Lock six points, two assists and one rebound, Ryan Small four points and six rebounds, Tripp Kendrick four points and five rebounds and Peyton Pitts with three points and one rebound.

In the game against Otterville’s JV, the Panthers outscored the Eagles in all four quarters and led 33-11 at the half and 56-18 after three quarters of play.

Huth said the Panthers need to make sure they don’t play down to who they happen to be playing on a give night. “We came out slow in the first half and played a lot better in the second half,” Huth said. “Good team win and we got to work on a lot of good things.”

Burnett had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in the game for Prairie Home. Petsel finished the game with 14 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds while Shuffield added 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kendrick six points, seven rebounds and one steal and Landon Case with six points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Lappett had eight points in the game for Otterville’s JV.