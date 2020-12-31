Boonville wins on the road against Moberly 75-62 after 19 day layoff

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson knew there was going to be some rust Wednesday night on the road against the Moberly Spartans.

Having last seen the floor on December 10, when the season was put on pause due to COVID-19, Anderson expected his team to come out a little rusty from the layoff.

That rust, as it turns out, only lasted one quarter as the Pirates outscored Moberly 59-45 from the second quarter on en route to a 75-62 victory.

The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall while Moberly dropped to 3-4.

Anderson said it was nice to finally get back out on the court after a two or three week lapse.

“Our last game was December 10, and we had only been back for three practices before this game,” Anderson said. “It was also the first game we have played this season, where we had nobody quarantined and where we actually had our full lineup available. It felt really good to have everybody there and to see what our team looks like.”

Despite a slow start, the Pirates trailed Moberly by just four (20-16) after first period’s end but then outscored the Spartans 21-12 in the second quarter to lead at the half by a score of 37-32. Moberly never got any closer in the second half as Boonville came out firing on all cylinders by holding a 24-12 advantage to extend the lead to 17 at 61-44. Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, Moberly outscored Boonville 18-14 to cut the lead back to 13.

Senior Charlie Bronakowski led all scorers for Boonville with 29 points. Lane West finished the game with 12 while Luke Green added 11, Jackson Johns eight, D.J. Wesolak and DaWan Lomax each with seven and Caidyn Hazel with three.

For Moberly, Jaisten Payne had 22 and Darius Wallace 12.

Anderson said Bronakowski once again had a big game for the Pirates, including three dunks.

“Charlie had 21 of our 37 first half points (and 12 of our 16 points in the first quarter), including a couple of three-pointers and some low post moves,” Anderson said. “Charlie is really a special and versatile player who can play both inside and outside, and he has to be really hard to guard, especially with his size. Lane (West) also gave us some big points, including eight points in the third quarter, where we opened up a 17 point lead by the end of the quarter. Moberly cut into our lead in the fourth quarter, but we held them off for the win.”

Anderson added that this is the first of five straight road games for the Pirates. He said the team will have a week off until they play Eldon in a make-up game on January 6, followed by a big game on January 8 at Blair Oaks. Anderson said Boonville will then play the following Monday and Tuesday at Mexico and at Centralia, respectively.

In the JV game, Boonville fell to Moberly 53-47.

The Pirates, 0-1 on the season, trailed Moberly 27-21 at the half before rallying back with a 14-11 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to three at 38-35. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Spartans outscored Boonville 15-12.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said this is not the way the JV team wanted to start their season.

“It’s hard to believe this was our first JV game of the year,” Hill said. “We really struggled to score in the first quarter only scoring four points. Offensively, we just never put pressure on the defense early. We had too many turnovers and we didn’t put any pressure on the rim. We were easy to guard. We finally found some flow in our offense in the second quarter, but defensively we took a step back giving up 19 points. I can chalk some of this up to being our first game. I know Moberly has played several at this point. We were slow to rotate in our press, which gave up easy reversals and some easy buckets for Moberly on the back side. We were sloppy offensively and really struggled with their size on the boards. We really don’t have any “Big Guys” on our team so we have to learn to go put bodies on people and box out before we just run to the rim. We know what we need to work on before our next game against Eldon on January 6. Honestly, it was good to just be back in action.”

Dakota Troost led all scorers for Boonville with 12 points. Tucker Lorenz chipped in nine, Blake Griffin seven, Zane Watring five, Garrett Hundley, Caidyn Hazel and Edrissa Bah four each and Colby Caton with two.

Moberly was led by Noah Stice with 19 and Patrick Wilborn with 15.