Pilot Grove wins 54-38 over Sturgeon in CAC

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team got off to a fast start in the first two quarters and never looked back, beating the Sturgeon Bulldogs in CAC action Wednesday night in Sturgeon 54-38.

The Lady Tigers, 5-2 on the season, led Sturgeon 25-9 at the half but was outscored 22-8 in the third quarter to make it a two point ballgame at 33-31. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored Sturgeon 21-7 to win the game by 16.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said early on you could tell that both teams were coming off of a break. “While we were happy to find ourselves up 25-9 at the half, we collectively as a team were discussing how we could play better into the second half,” Fricke said. “A huge amount of credit is due to coach Kruse and his team. They came out ready to play in the second half and took the momentum. They went on a 7-0 run within the first-three possessions. It couldn’t have taken but a minute of game time. They had a large differential in the third quarter, winning it 22-8. Our largest lead of the game was in the second quarter 23-3. Then, the Lady Bulldogs cut that lead down to just two, as we found ourselves up just 33-31 at the end of the third. Honestly, it was good to be tested. It takes a little adversity to be able to grow. I believe our girls responded to their run well, closing out the fourth quarter 21-7. I greatly appreciated being able to have this game. It gave the girls something to practice towards instead of practicing for practice sake over the Christmas break. We needed to get this win to respond from the tough loss that was Glasgow and now head into the New Franklin Tournament. Our first round game is in the 4/5 matchup against the host team New Franklin. It should make for a great game. The game is on Monday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.”

Grace Phillips had 17 points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove. Marci Lammers and Emma Sleeper chipped in 11 points each while Natalie Glenn added five, Leah Vollrath and Danae Lammers four each and Ava Hoff with two.

For Sturgeon, Shelby Bailey had eight points and Liberty Stone, Kathryn Dothage and Taylor Harris each with six.