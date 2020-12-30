Lady Pirates win over Tipton 57-41 after two week layoff

Here is what we know about the game between the Boonville Lady Pirates and Tipton Cardinals Tuesday night at the Windsor gymnasium.

Although the Lady Pirates came away with a 57-41 win over Tipton to improve to 6-1 on the season, it also goes without saying that it was evident that Boonville hadn’t been on the floor in over two weeks.

While the Cardinals had something to do with Boonville’s performance on the floor, keep in mind that several members of the team last played on December 5 in the championship in the Tri-County Tournament-which actually made it 24 days since their last game.

Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker put it bluntly on Tuesday’s game: “It was the best performance from start to finish, but to beat a great Tipton team by double digits after being on a two week pause and only three practices, I couldn’t be happier.”

In a nutshell, Hunziker said the team was just excited to finally get to play at home and the girls used that motivation to jump out early.

Of course Tipton wasn’t too shabby, either. After finishing second last year in Class 2 in the state tournament, the Cardinals were 7-1 going into the game against Boonville and ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3.

Boonville is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 4.

Needless to say, the Lady Pirates were the better of the two teams, at least early on, after reeling off nine straight points to start the game. But like in most cases, Boonville finally came back down to reality after Tipton went on a 5-0 run of its own to cut the lead to four at 9-5.

That’s pretty much how the first quarter went as the Lady Pirates answered with a 5-0 run to go up 14-5 only to have Tipton closeout the period with a 4-0 run to make it 14-9.

Turnovers and poor shooting also played a huge part in the first half. While shooting a whopping 37 percent from the field in the first half, Boonville also had 14 turnovers. Tipton, meanwhile, finished the half with 17 turnovers.

Of course it was the second quarter that almost did Boonville in. Although the Lady Pirates led by as much as 10 (21-11) with 6:05 left in the half, they weren’t counting on sophomore Myra Class getting hot from the field. Class finished the game with a team-high 20 points but scored 18 of those points in the first half.

That’s one of the reasons why Tipton outscored Boonville 21-12 in the second period and led 30-26 at the half.

Hunziker said Tipton did a good job of getting the ball inside their zone, especially Class.

“We knew at halftime that we had to make an adjustment since she had 18 of their 30 points,” Hunziker said. “Jodie (Bass) got the assignment the second half of disrupting Class by staying in front of her and making it difficult for her to get easy drives and looks at the basket. Keeping her to just two points the second half was the difference maker. Addi Brownfield had a great game offensively by scoring 24 points with 16 of those coming in the second half. When Addi went out in the first half after picking up foul No. 3, the game changed, and Tipton made a run to take a four point lead into halftime. Having her on the floor the whole second half was key for us.”

It was also key on the defensive end as the Lady Pirates held Tipton to just two field goals while outscoring the Cardinals 21-4 to lead by 13 at 47-34.

Boonville also finished the final four minutes and 45 seconds of the third quarter on a 16-0 run, with Brownfield scoring 15 of the team’s 21 points.

Tipton never got any closer than 11 points in the final period while Boonville led by as much as 16 on three different occasions.

Boonville also outscored Tipton 10-7 in the final period.

In addition to her 24 points, Brownfield also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

No other player scored in double figures for Boonville. Kennedy Renfrow finished the game with nine points, six rebounds three assists and two steals while Jodie Bass added seven points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, Brooke Eichelberger six points and two rebounds, Emma West with six points, three rebounds and two steals, and Kourtney Kendrick five points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field, 38 percent from the three-point arc and 55 percent from the foul line.

For Tipton, who dropped to 7-2 on the season, Class had 20, Brett Cox six and Courtney Edwards with five.

Boonville also won the JV game over Tipton 43-37.

The Lady Pirates, 1-0 on the season, outscored Tipton in the first, second and fourth quarters and led 22-18 at the half and 31-28 after three.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said the JV girls gave effort and intensity against a very quality opponent in Tipton. “This was our first game of the season after almost two months of practice, so I know they were excited to get going,” Moore said. “While Tipton was able to make a few runs at times, I thought the defense played outstanding tonight. We were tough, aggressive, and rebounded the ball extremely well. Offensively, we were very well balanced and didn’t have to rely too much on one of two players. The ball moved really well, and we were able to attack the paint and get to the rim. We thought it would be rusty coming out for the first game of the season, but we kicked off the rust off pretty quickly. I’m proud of the way the girls battled in every possession and kept the energy up even when they’re still working into top game shape. The effort was what won us the game tonight.”

Molly Schuster had the game high for Boonville with 10 points. Abby Fuemmeler chipped in eight, Twelva Mason and Abby Pulliam seven each, Payten Black five and Alison Eichelberger and Addie Hubach each with three.

For Tipton, Aubrey Embry had 10 and Britt Cox seven.