Prairie Home drops final game of 2020 season against Northwest of Hughesville

The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team closed out the 2020 season on a down note last Thursday in Hughesville by losing to Northwest 58-42.

The Panthers, dropping to 2-3 on the season, led Northwest 12-11 after one but was outscored 19-16 in the second period to trail by two (30-28) at the break. The Mustangs also held a 17-4 advantage in the third quarter to extend the lead to 15 at 47-32. Meanwhile, in the final period, Northwest outscored Prairie Home 11-10.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys played a really good first half of this game. “We just lost what we had in the first half to the second half,” Huth said. “We rebounded well and worked well as a team. We’ve made some big jumps this week and look to keep getting better and improving every game and every week.”

Pierson Tichenor led three players in double figures for Northwest with 16 points. Blaine Kreisel had 11 and Gavin Killion 10.

For Prairie Home, Jason Burnett had 17 points, four rebounds and three steals. Ryan Small chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and one steal while Oliver Lock added five points, three steals and two rebounds.