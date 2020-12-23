LSE boys win on the road against Fayette in season finale

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team closed out the season at 11-1 by beating Fayette 58-27 last Thursday in Fayette.

The Pirates also outscored the Falcons in all four quarters and led 25-7 after one, 37-18 at the half and 47-21 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, LSE held a 11-6 scoring edge.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said this was a really good way to end the season. “I look forward to seeing these kids playing in the future,” Walk said. “They’re exciting to watch, and to end a season with only one loss is a great accomplishment.”

Jailyn Patel had 18 points, five steals, two assists and two rebounds in the game for LSE.

Braylon Ellison finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot while Zyren Mack added six points and seven rebounds, Brad Norbury with six points, one assist, one blocked shot and one rebound, Aidan Meyers five points, one assist and one rebound, Brody Porter four points, three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot, Daquannis Chambers three points and one rebound, Logan Conz two points, two steals, two assists and one rebound, Austin Ellifritt with one rebound and Darrin Leonard with one steal.

In the eighth grade game, LSE defeated the Falcons 53-37.

The Pirates, who closed out the season at 6-9 overall, led Fayette 23-22 at the break and then outscored the Falcons 30-15 in the second half.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said he got an early Christmas present from the eighth grade boys. “We won our last game of the season, and of course, in dramatic fashion,” Lyons said. “We started out strong and aggressive, stealing the ball in our press, and getting easy scores. Then, we allowed Fayette to win the second quarter and went into the locker room only up by one point. But then my boys came out in the third quarter with renewed energy and twice the aggressiveness that they started the game with and outscored Fayette 18-5. They went on to play a solid fourth quarter and close out the game very well. Everyone was able to play and have fun. The celebration in the locker room was one I will always remember. This group of boys did the one thing I asked them to do all season: improve. Although we all wanted our record to be better, I wanted to see them just get better continuously; and they did.”

Rhad Leathers had 18 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists in the game for LSE.

Evan Bishop finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists while Jamal Franklin added 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist, Cooper Pfeiffer four points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist, Ashton Kluck two points, three assists, one rebound and one steal, Gabe Mederios two points and three rebounds and Jonah Bailey with two points and one rebound.

For Fayette, Kaleb Friebe had 14 points.