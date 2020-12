Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said the following games have been added to the boys and girls basketball schedules in 2020.

Shikles said the Lady Pirates will play a JV and varsity game at home against Tipton on Tuesday, Dec. 29 starting at 6 p.m., while the Pirates will travel to Columbia to take on the Rock Bridge Bruins on the same night in a JV and varsity game at 6.