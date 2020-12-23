New Franklin boys win, girls lose in the final seconds against Tuscumbia

Tysen Dowell led three players in double figures with 19 points, and New Franklin outscored Tuscumbia in all four quarters for a 64-35 win last Thursday in New Franklin.

The Bulldogs, improving to 5-4 on the season, opened the first half with a 32-14 lead against Tuscumbia and then outscored the Lions 32-21 in the second half.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this was a good game to finish the first semester. “It took a little bit to get going, but once we did the effort was ideal,” Dobson said. “We will need some much needed time off and will get back going after the holiday.”

Blake Evans had 11 points, Tanner Bishop 10, Clayton Wilmsmeyer nine, Caleb Hull and Brett Boggs four each, Tyler Jennings and Keaton Eads three each and Owen Armentrout with one.

Lorenzo Fornari had 17 to lead all scorers for Tuscumbia.

As for the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs, they dropped a heartbreaker against Tuscumbia 51-50.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 4-5 on the season, trailed Tuscumbia 25-24 at the half but then outscored the Lions 13-10 in the third quarter to go up 37-35. However, in the final period, Tuscumbia outscored New Franklin by three (16-13) and scored the go ahead basket in the final seconds to secure the victory.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough loss at the end. “We had every opportunity to win but just couldn’t hold on at the end,” Vetter said. “We look forward to the 2021 season ahead of us.”

Allison Whittle led three players in double figures for Tuscumbia with 13 points while Kylee Ash and Addi Rogers chipped in 11 points each.

As for the scoring in the game for New Franklin, Abby Maupin had 15, Carly Dorson 12, Kristen Flick 11, Madelyn Chaney and Addy Salmon each with five and Kelsi Fair with two.

The Lady Bulldogs also hit on just 17 of 31 shots from the foul line for 55 percent. Tuscumbia was 3 of 8 from the line for 38 percent.