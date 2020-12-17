LSE 7th girls upend Osage 34-16 behind the scoring of Morris, Hunziker

LSE seventh grader Effie Morris finished the game with a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and teammate Lorelai Hunziker added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Pirates past Osage Wednesday night in Osage 34-16.

The Lady Pirates, 5-5 on the season, outscored or matched Osage in all four quarters and led 12-3 after one, 19-3 at the half and 30-14 after three quarters of play.

Meanwhile, in the final period, LSE held a 4-2 scoring edge to win the game by 18.

LSE coach Alyson Hurt said the girls played very well overall against Osage. “The pressure we created caused turnovers, which led to baskets,” Hurt said. “Everyone on the team got some good playing time. I am proud of how we played with our season quickly coming to an end.”

Morris also had three rebounds in the game for LSE. Maggie Schuster finished the game with five points and six rebounds while Mylie Edwards added three points and two rebounds, Karagyn Cooper with two points, four steals and three rebounds and Beth Giroux with two points and four rebounds.

As for the LSE girls eighth grade basketball team, they fell to Osage 34-26.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 1-8 on the season, led Osage 10-7 after one and 18-11 at the half. However, in the second half, Osage outscored the Lady Pirates 23-8.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the girls came out playing hard and played their hearts out in the first half. “They did all the little things right and it was super exciting to watch. Second half the Osage girls just outscored us. Our team had foul trouble so that hurt us in the second half. The girls battled through the whole game, we just came up short in the end.”

Hailey Platt had 10 points and eight rebounds in the game for LSE. Kendall Rhorer finished the game with eight points and six rebounds while Aaleigha Elbert added four points and LeAsia Bruce with three points.