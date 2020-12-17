LSE 7th boys edge Osage 41-39, eighth grade boys lose

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team continued its winning ways Wednesday night at home by beating the Osage Indians in a thriller 41-39.

The Pirates, improving to 10-1 on the season, trailed Osage 24-18 at the half and 35-31 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 10-4 advantage in the final period for the win.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the boys played really well down the stretch. “Being down by 12 at one point we battled back,” Walk said. “Our kids excel when the game gets more physical. This is a good group of hard working kids.”

Jailyn Patel and Braylon Ellison each had 17 points in the game for LSE. Brody Porter, Brad Norbury and Logan Conz each chipped in two points while Darrin Leonard added one. Patel also finished the game with three steals, one rebound and one blocked shot while Ellison had five steals, three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot. Porter added one assists, one steal and one blocked shot while Norbury had one rebound and one assist, Conz with four steals, four rebounds and two assists and Leonard with one steal.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they fell to Osage 47-38.

The Pirates, dropping to 6-9 on the season, led Osage 17-9 after first period’s end but was outscored 15-6 in the second period to trail by one at 24-23. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, LSE regained the lead by outscoring Osage 11-9 to go up by one at 34-33. However, in the final period, the Indians stormed back with a 14-4 advantage to win the game by nine.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said he is always proud of the boys’ effort and competitive spirit, but once again to a team that was good, but beatable. “For the third consecutive game, we shot poorly from the field, overall, and were inconsistent on the offensive end,” Lyons said. “We jumped out to an early 17-3 lead and looked like we were going to dominate Osage, but then gave up three easy shots to end the quarter. Early in the second quarter, a couple of my starters picked up their second fouls, and not wanting to risk them picking up their third, I turned to my bench to escape the second quarter; we got outscored by almost 10 and went into the locker room down by one at halftime.

“We came out with renewed energy and resolve in the third quarter and took a one point lead headed into the final quarter. We, once again, started to allow dribble penetration, started to foul a lot more and turned the ball over more than we had in the first-three quarters combined. We have struggled to finish several games this year. Our last game of the season is tonight at Fayette. I hope we play well and end this season of great improvement with a victory.”

Rhad Leathers led three players in double figures for LSE with 13 points along with four steals, two rebounds and one assist. Cooper Pfeiffer chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist while Evan Bishop added 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Jamal Franklin two points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist and Ashton Kluck with two points, three assists and one rebound.

For Osage, Landon Childs and Dayne Depee each had 14 points.