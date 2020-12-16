Pirates land 3 players on Class 3 all-state team, six on coaches all-district team

After closing out the 2020 season at 6-4 overall for the second time in three years, the Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough knew he had the players to get it done under his watch.

With two losses coming against the eventual state champion (Blair Oaks), the Pirates were able to avenge one of their other losses against California in the opening round of the district playoffs.

For that effort on the field night in and night out, Boonville placed six players on the coaches all-district team and three players on the coaches all-state team for the 2020 season.

The Pirates also had four players recently selected to the academic all-state team.

On the all-district team, D.J. Wesolak (DE), Lane West (DE) and Jamesian McKee (DB) were all first team selections while Peyton Hahn (OL), DaWan Lomax (Athlete) and Harper Stock (LB) were named to the second team.

Meanwhile, on the all-state team, Wesolak (DE) and McKee (DB) were both second team selections in Class 3 on defense while West (DE) was a third team pick.

Heading the academic all-state team were Hahn, Andrew Wiser, Max Eckerle and Colby Caton.

Hough said the players who earned academic all-state are great student athletes. “‘Be Great’ is something I say to our kids often and these young men answered the ball,” Hough said. “All four guys are great young men who have been driven to be the best at whatever they do and that shows basically 365 days of the year for them. Hopefully, next year we can get more than four guys.”

As for the players earning all-district and all-state, it came as no surprise that Wesolak was selected on both teams after finishing with 59 total tackles along with 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.

Hough said Wesolak’s potential is being recognized by people all over the nation. “People who get paid millions have seen this young man’s size, speed, ability, transcripts and character and have offered him the opportunity many dream to have. He isn’t just one of the best in Missouri, he is one of the best in the national.”

West also lived up to the hype entering the 2020 season. Finishing second only to teammate Harper Stock in tackles with 63, West also closed out the season with a team-high in tackles for loss with 23, sacks with 13 and fumble recoveries with four. He also had three caused fumbled, one interception and one blocked field goal.

Hough said although West is not receiving the national attention of Wesolak, he received very high praises from every coach the Pirates played and anyone whoever saw him in person. “Relentless motor is the best description for Lane on defense,” Hough said. “He has been a key piece the last three years on defense, seeing time at linebacker and defensive end. Lane was our enforcer. He challenged anyone who wanted to get physical or Coach Hough said was “Tough” in preparation.”

Hough said Wesolak and West were two of the best in the state on the same team. He said the all-state team consisted of six defensive ends; two from Boonville, one from a state champion team, one from a state runner-up team, one was the Class 3 Defensive Player of the Year and the final spot was a St. Louis kid that is going Division I.

Hough said that list of young men is very impressive and to get both West and Wesolak was awesome and truly shows the respect they have earned from opposing teams.

McKee also earned respect at the defensive back position for the Pirates. While playing in only eight games due to injury, McKee still managed to finish the season with 18 tackles with two tackles for loss and one caused fumble.

Hough said McKee made a strong impression on coaches after returning to “full time” defense after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 1.

“As Jamesian came back and gained confidence in his play physically and mentally, he became one of the best defensive backs in the state,” Hough said. “He played the toughest technique, press man versus the opposing teams best for six weeks straight. He has the talent and measurables to be a great defensive back. However, Jamesian still hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he can do or be. With the right preparation and focus over the next 365 days, he could have some great opportunities for himself and be a big part of a successful team.”

As for Stock, Lomax and Hahn, they also put up some pretty good numbers. Although Hahn was selected as an offensive lineman, the junior center still blocked for a 1,000 yard passer and a 800 yard rusher. Meanwhile, on defense, Hahn finished with 44 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and one blocked punt.

As for Stock, the senior linebacker led the Pirates in tackles for the second straight season with 87 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, four caused fumbles and one interception.

Lomax, meanwhile, finished the season 14 catches at the receiver position with 220 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 213 yards on 19 carries and three scores. He also had 73 yards in kick off returns and 27 tackles on defense with one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one caused fumble.

Hough said as a program the coaching staff puts an emphasis on the athletes to be “student athletes”.

“We encourage them to focus on their classroom success just as much as their on-field success,” Hough said. “As a team, we do a really good job and I do believe we have good student athletes.”