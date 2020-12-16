Tigers prevail in CAC opener against Glasgow, girls lose fourth quarter lead

After dropping their last two games in their own tournament over the weekend, the Pilot Grove boys basketball team wanted a chance to right the ship Tuesday night at home against Glasgow.

As it turned out, the Tigers had smooth sailing against the Yellowjackets for a 63-50 victory to improve to 3-3 overall.

“Our guys came out and picked themselves up after coming off two losses,” said Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs. “We’ve had several conversations about us getting out of our own way of success and I felt like tonight we did a great job of that. Our defensive game plan set the tone and won this game for us. We have to continue to have these type of performances, but overall a great team effort.”

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team on the other hand had one bad quarter and that proved to be the difference in a 51-43 loss against Glasgow.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they couldn’t have started any better while leading Glasgow 19-8 after one. However, in the second quarter, the Yellowjackets rallied back with a 18-11 advantage to trim the lead at the half to 30-26. Meanwhile, after both teams put up 15 points in the third quarter, Pilot Grove came back and outscored Glasgow 18-9 in the fourth to win the game by three.

Bo Vinson had 18 points to lead all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove. Dade Christy chipped in 15 while Bailey Quint added 13, Hayden Krumm seven, Seth Blumhorst six and Dalton Reuter and Dylan Schupp each with two.

For Glasgow, Trevor Sanders had 20 and Drew Sanders with 14.

Pilot Grove was also 10 of 19 from the foul line for 53 percent. Glasgow made 13 of 23 shots from the line for 57 percent.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they led Glasgow for pretty much the entire game while taking a 23-19 lead into the half and a 31-30 lead after three. However, in the final period, the Lady Yellowjackets rallied back with a 21-12 advantage to win the game by eight.

The loss dropped Pilot Grove to 4-2 overall.

“Tough first conference game,” said Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke. “We knew it was going to be a challenge defending home court tonight, but we were confident because of our previous five games being at home already this season. Every quarter was close. We managed to win the two in the first half, but the second two quarters went their way. Credit Glasgow’s defense for keeping us well under our average points per game. They finally opened up their lead after a time out that had the score tied 40-40. They went on a 9-0 run after that.

“Foul trouble mounted up for us. We had four girls foul out, which forced us to finish with just four on the court. Of Glasgow’s 21 fourth quarter points, 14 of them came from the free-throw line. Credit them for hitting their free throws, but we simply can’t guard them there, that’s why they are free. We will definitely emphasize our defensive principles over the Christmas break. We have a lot of time to improve in the gym between now and when we get our first road test of the year at Sturgeon on the 30th.”

Emma Sleeper had 16 points in the game for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 4-2 on the season and 0-1 in the CAC. Marci Lammers chipped in 11, Grace Phillips and Danae Lammers five each and Grace Peterson and Leah Vollrath with three points apiece.

For Glasgow, Malia Carmack had 25 and Brenna Hubbard with 13.

In the JV boys game, Pilot Grove defeated Glasgow 28-25.

The Tigers JV, 2-2 on the season, outscored Glasgow 13-10 in the first quarter and then matched the Yellowjackets with 15 in the second.

Skaggs said the JV team did a great job of getting out and pressuring the ball early again. “This group is best when they are active and we have been able to get after our opponents defensively the last two games,” Skaggs said. “Doing this allows us to relax on the offensive side of the ball and play loose.”

Ian Sprick and Waylan Christy each had 11 points in the game for Pilot Grove while Logan Goehman and Hayden Sleeper chipped in three points each.