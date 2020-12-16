LSE Lady Pirates fall on the road against Versailles

The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams dropped two games on the road Monday night against the Versailles Tigers.

While the LSE girls seventh grade team fell to Versailles in a close game 28-22, the Lady Pirates eighth grade team struggled offensively all night while losing to the Tigers 54-16.

The LSE girls seventh grade basketball team, dropping to 4-5 on the season, led Versailles 10-9 at the half but was outscored 19-12 in the second half.

LSE coach Alyson Hurt said the girls played hard against Versailles. “We were missing four of our players, so that definitely took a toll on us,” Hurt said. “However, the girls always give their best effort and showed great hustle towards the end of the game to try and take the lead. I am very proud of the seventh graders.”

Maggie Schuster had 10 points and five rebounds in the game for LSE. Effie Morris finished the game with four points and four steals while Beth Giroux added four points and two rebounds and Karagyn Cooper with four points.

As for the LSE girls eighth grade basketball team, they trailed Versailles from the first quarter on as the Lady Tigers led 17-4 after one, 36-8 at the half and 52-10 after three quarters of play.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said it was a tough game for the girls. “Ashlyn Pinzke went off and scored 36 points against us,” Sommerer said. “She was a very good shooter and she only missed a handful of times, so that is very tough to beat. Our girls never gave up and showed that in the fourth quarter and held them to only two points. I was very proud of the girls fight from start to finish.”

Aaleigha Elbert, Hailey Platt and Kendall Rhorer each had four points in the game for LSE, who dropped to 1-7. Kaila Dillender and Elly Rapp each had two points. Platt and Rhorer also pulled down five rebounds in the game while Dillender had three rebounds and Rapp with two boards. Elbert and Rapp also had one steal each.