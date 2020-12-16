LSE 7th boys pick up 27 point win over Versailles

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team outscored Versailles 21-4 in the opening period and never looked back, beating the Tigers Monday night in Boonville 50-23.

The Pirates, improving to 9-1 on the season, outscored Versailles 29-7 in the first-two quarters and then matched the Tigers with 10 points in the third period to go up 39-17. Meanwhile, in the final period, LSE doubled up Versailles 10-5 to win the game by 27.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said the boys played really well. “We pressed well and figured out how to spread the ball around,” Walk said. “This was a total team effort.”

Jailyn Patel had 22 points to lead all scorers for LSE while Braylon Ellison chipped in 11, Brody Porter nine, Logan Conz four and Brad Norbury and Daquannis Chambers each with two.

Patel also finished the game with five steals, five assists and four rebounds for the Pirates while Ellison had four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot. Porter added two steals and two assists while Conz had six rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals, Norbury with three assists, three rebounds and one steal, Chambers one steal and one assist, Darrin Leonard two assists and one steal, Austin Ellifritt one rebound, and Aidan Meyers two steals and one rebound.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they finishing on the losing end against the Tigers 55-43.

While dropping to 6-8 on the season, LSE head coach Ryan Lyons said for the fourth time this season the Pirates let one player beat them. “Murdock from Versailles scored all of his team’s first quarter points (14) and ended up with 32 on the night,” Lyons said. “We continue to work (when we can) on help defense in the half-court, but are still too often slow to stop dribble penetration. We have one last practice before two tough games and the only thing we are going to work on is help-man defense. My boys are always very competitive and give a great effort; these qualities must be coupled with intelligence on defense. Also, we once again missed several shots at point-blank range that would have given us a chance to win this game. I hope to see these shots fall in our last two games.”

The Pirates were close all night against Versailles, trailing by just two (14-12) after one and six (29-23) at the half. Even the second half was close as Versailles outscored LSE 26-20.

Murdock had 32 of Versailles’ 55 points to lead all scorers. Dawson chipped in 11.

For LSE, Cooper Pfeiffer had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Rhad Leathers added 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists while Evan Bishop chipped in eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal, Jamal Franklin two points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist and Gabe Mederios with two points and two rebounds.