Lady Bulldogs win by 28 over Slater, boys fall in fourth quarter against Wildcats

New Franklin girls basketball coach Morgan Vetter believes in getting the most out of every player.

So Tuesday night while hosting Slater in a Central Activities Conference game, Vetter lived by her words with all 10 players seeing the floor in a 52-24 win over the Wildcats.

“I think everybody was on the same page and ready play,” Vetter said. “Everybody was bought in. We know everybody on this team can contribute and in many games we’re able to rotate all 10-11 girls.”

As for the New Franklin boys, head coach Ross Dobson was more than pleased with his team’s effort despite a 61-52 loss.

As for the Lady Bulldogs, Vetter used all 10 players in the win over Slater with seven scoring.

Sophomore Carly Dorson led all scorers with 15 points while Abby Maupin added 10, Madelyn Chaney and Addy Salmon nine each, Kristen Flick six, Dakota Clark two and Kelsi Fair with one.

No player scored in double figures for Slater, who dropped to 0-6 on the season. Amaya Cortez had the team high with eight points. Aubrey Meyer chipped in five.

While holding Slater to single digits for most of the first half, New Franklin was also relentless on the defensive end while forcing 16 turnovers.

Of course it didn’t hurt that New Franklin hit on 11 of 19 shots from the field in the first half for 58 percent-most of which were layups. The Lady Bulldogs also held Slater to single digits for most of the first half with constant pressure. In fact, Slater didn’t hit the double digit mark until 33 seconds left in the half on a basketball by Amaya Cortez.

But by then it was 28-13 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.

The third quarter was a little closer as New Franklin held only a four point margin in the period by outscoring Slater 13-9 to go up 41-22. Needless to say, the first four minutes pretty much did the Wildcats in as New Franklin came out and went on a 7-2 run to extend the lead to 20 at 35-15.

Maupin, Dorson and Salmon combined for all 13 points in the quarter for New Franklin. Maupin led with five while Dorson and Salmon each had four.

As for the final period, the Lady Bulldogs all but sealed the victory by reeling off the first 11 points to push the lead to 30 at 52-22. Slater’s only basket of the quarter came with 1:15 left on a shot by sophomore Allison Newman.

Dorson again came up big for New Franklin with six of the team’s 11 points in the period.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a nice night at the foul line by hitting 15 of 29 shots for 52 percent. Slater was only 2 of 5 from the line for 40 percent.

As for the New Franklin boys basketball team, they gave Slater everything they wanted and more while leading 5-0 to start the game and 40-39 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

Dobson said you can’t complain about a game like that, especially when Slater is one of the top teams in the area.

“We’re a young group and I thought it was good,” Dobson said. “We had great energy from everyone. There in the fourth quarter there were a stretch where we turned the ball over 4-5 times and gave Slater free points and against a good team like that you can’t do that. Other than that from start to finish I thought there was great energy overall.”

So much so that in the first quarter alone New Franklin and Slater played to four ties with both teams combining for six threes.

Slater led New Franklin 18-12 at the end of one quarter and held a 10 point lead at 22-12 after a basket by Keegan Zdybel with 6:54 left. However over the next six minutes, the Bulldogs rallied back behind the hot hand of senior Tysen Dowell by outscoring Slater 10-4 to cut the lead to four (26-22) at the half.

The second half was just as close as the first half as New Franklin and Slater again lived and died behind the three-point arc. With a total of nine threes taken in the third quarter, sophomore Clayton Wilmsmeyer gave the Bulldogs a lift early on with three threes to cut the lead back to three at 34-31 with 5:01 left.

Meanwhile, after Slater pushed the lead again back up to seven at 39-32 with 3:36 remaining, the Bulldogs came back with a 8-0 run with six points by freshman Tanner Bishop to go up for the first time since early in the game at 40-39.

Unfortunately for New Franklin, the lead didn’t last long as Slater held a 8-2 scoring advantage for the rest of the quarter to lead by five at 47-42.

The Bulldogs never got any closer than three in the final period after junior Blake Evans hit 1 of 2 foul shots to make it 47-44. Slater went on a 6-0 run after that on three New Franklin turnovers to go up 53-44 and never looked back from that point pushing the lead back up to as much as 10 at 61-51 with 30 seconds left.

Dobson said this game was a lot better than the first time the Bulldogs played Slater. The Wildcats beat New Franklin 60-28 back on December 2 in the opening round of the Glasgow Tournament.

“I think we were like 0 for 23 from the three in that game,” Dobson said. “I think we had something like seven threes in this game, so we needed those shots to go in for us to win. Just a couple of plays here and there led us to lose by nine, but once again I can’t complain.”

Tysen Dowell had 23 to lead all scorers in the game for New Franklin, who dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the CAC. Clayton Wilmsmeyer chipped in 15 while Tanner Bishop added seven, Blake Evans five and Tyler Jennings with two.

For Slater, who improved to 5-1 on the season, Jakobie Breshears had 18, Antwaun Herriford 17 and Keegan Zdybel with 16.