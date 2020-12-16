Bunceton girls, Prairie Home boys drop 2 against former conference foe

The Bunceton with Prairie Home girls and the Prairie Home with Bunceton basketball teams tried to do what a lot of teams have tried to do this season against the Otterville Eagles: win.

While the Lady Eagles entered the game unbeaten in six games, the Otterville boys were a perfect 3-0.

Now make that 7-0 on the season after the Otterville girls beat Bunceton with Prairie Home 56-35. As for the Otterville boys, they improved to 4-0 with a 30 point win against Prairie Home with Bunceton 80-50.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the Lady Dragons lost a battle in the trenches.

While the Lady Dragons led just once in the game on a opening three by senior Madelynn Myers, Otterville pretty much controlled the rest of the game behind the 20 point performance of Josie Neal and 14 from CJ McKinney.

The loss dropped Bunceton to 4-1 on the season.

“I told the girls the outcome would be decided on the defensive end of the floor, and would be based on one quarter of who got hot,” Ray said. “Otterville is a very tough team, and they made us pay for some mistakes in the second quarter. Take that one out, and it is a close ballgame. We did some things very well in the second half, but it was too little too late.”

Unfortunately for Bunceton, the game was pretty much decided in the second quarter as Otterville came out and reeled off 18 unanswered points to go up 31-10 with 3:01 left in the half. The Lady Eagles also hit four threes in the second period, which is one of the reasons why Otterville led Bunceton 34-15 at the break.

Of course the Lady Dragons also had their moments early on in the ballgame. In the first quarter, Bunceton went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 10-all. However, a shot at the buzzer behind the three-point line gave the Lady Eagles a three point advantage at 13-10.

Ray also saw some fight from his team late in the second quarter. Despite giving up 18 straight points in the first-five minutes, Bunceton was able the gap with a 8-0 run to finish the half.

The Lady Dragons also won the third quarter with a 10-8 advantage, cutting the lead to 11 at 34-23 with 3:24 left after a three by senior Kelsey Watson. However over the final two minutes and 41 seconds, Otterville outscored Bunceton 7-2 to push the lead back up to 16 (41-25) at period’s end.

Bunceton never got any closer as the Lady Eagles opened the final period with a 5-0 run to go up 46-25. Otterville also outscored Bunceton 14-10 in the period.

Madison Brown was the only player in double figures for Bunceton with 14 points. Brown also had five rebounds, one steal and one assist in the game. Kelsey Watson finished the game with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists while Madelynn Myers added five points, 12 rebounds and one assist, Maggie Wood four points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists, Maddie Brandes three points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Kylee Myers with one point and four rebounds.

Bunceton also had one of its worst shooting nights in the game, hitting only 9 of 53 shots for 17 percent. However, from the foul line, the Lady Dragons were golden by hitting 13 of 19 shots for 68 percent.

Katie McKinney also had nine points in the game for Otterville while Claire Oehrke added six, Aubrey Oehrke four and Halle Draffin with three.

As for the Prairie Home boys, they also played the Eagles close early on in the ballgame tied at 8-all with 5:12 left in the opening period. But then it was the Isaiah Gilmore and Cyrus Gilmore show as the brother duo combined for 52 of the team’s 80 points.

Otterville also outscored Bunceton in all four quarters, forcing a running clock in the final six minutes and 35 seconds of the game.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys played against a tough team and just didn’t do the little things correctly. “The Gilmore twins got hot in the third and we just didn’t recover from that,” Huth said. “We were better on offense tonight compared to our last couple games. I thought we moved the ball well at times and scored with them. We just didn’t bring it on the defensive side of the ball, letting shooters get wide open and just not getting back on defense. All in all, we will take it as a learning experience and grow from it.”

The loss dropped Prairie Home to 2-2 on the season.

Although the Eagles led for pretty much the entire game after the 4:31 mark in the first period, Prairie Home did show some signs of life throughout the game while scoring the final five points of the first quarter.

Otterville led 27-16 after one.

The Panthers also opened up the second period on a 5-2 run. But even then the Eagles held a 17-15 advantage in the period to lead Prairie Home at the break 44-31.

The third quarter was pretty much the same as Otterville continued to fire up threes. With a total of nine threes in the period, the Eagles accounted for 18 points from the arc.

Otterville also opened up the period with three straight threes, leading at one point by 32 at 70-38 with 1:32 left. However, back to back threes by senior Jason Burnett and Peyton Pitts cut it back to 26 at 70-44 to end the quarter.

The Eagles put it on cruise after that while outscoring Prairie Home 10-6 in the final period.

Isaiah Gilmore finished the game with 30 while Cyrus Gilmore chipped in 22.

For Prairie Home, Jason Burnett had 15 points, four rebounds and one steal. Tripp Kendrick added 12 points and three rebounds while Layne Brandes had six points, three rebounds and one steal, Oliver Lock five points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal, Peyton Pitts four points, two rebounds and one steal, Hunter Shuffield four points and Ryan Small with one point, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.