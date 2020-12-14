Boonville 9th boys drop seventh place game against Hannibal

The Boonville boys ninth grade basketball team battled Hannibal for three quarters last Thursday in the seventh place game in the Mexico Tournament.

It’s the one quarter that proved to be the difference as Hannibal outscored Boonville 19-8 in the third period for a 53-37 victory.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-3 overall, head coach Blake Hackman said he felt like the boys really came out and played tough after their game against Mexico the night before. “I challenged them to play tougher both mentally and physically, and I felt like we did that,” Hackman said. “Defensive breakdowns and too many offensive rebounds given up in the third quarter really hurt our chances of winning and Hannibal was able to pull away.”

Boonville trailed Hannibal by just five (24-19) at the break but was outscored 19-8 in the third quarter. Hannibal led 43-27 after three and then matched the Pirates with 10 points in the final period.

Hull had 13 and Anderson and Douglas each eight for Hannibal.

For Boonville, Bentley Turner finished the game with 14. Dakota Williamson had eight, Luke Poulsen five, Henry Rohrbach four, Ross Brackman three, Lawson Edwards two and Rhodes Leonard with one.