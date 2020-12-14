LSE Lady Pirates place second in California Tournament

The LSE girls seventh grade basketball team placed second in the California Tournament after finishing 1-1 over the weekend.

After losing to the host school on Friday by a score of 27-18, the LSE Lady Pirates came back on Saturday to beat the Russellville Indians 34-6.

In the game Friday night against California, the Lady Pirates trailed by just one (9-8) at the break but were outscored 18-10 in the final two periods to suffer the loss.

LSE coach Alyson Hurt said the game against California was a game where the girls had to face some adversity. “We were missing a few players and we had some trouble taking care of the basketball,” Hurt said. “However, I am still proud of the way we fought to stay in the game.”

Effie Morris led all scorers in the game for LSE with eight points and five steals. Lorelai Hunziker finished the game with five points and three rebounds while Karagyn Cooper added four points and Beth Giroux with one point and one rebound.

In the game on Saturday, the Lady Pirates outscored Russellville in all four quarters and led 8-2 after one, 22-4 at the half and 30-6 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, LSE held a 4-0 advantage.

Hurt said the girls played extremely well against Russellville. “We were able to pressure Russellville and create turnovers, which led to points on our end,” Hurt said. “The girls played with a lot of hustle. I am very proud of them. We placed second in the California 7th grade Tournament.”

Lorelai Hunziker had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in the game for LSE. Karagyn Cooper chipped in 10 points and two rebounds while Effie Morris had nine points, nine steals and one rebound and Maggie Schuster with two points and four rebounds.