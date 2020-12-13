Boonville falls in semifinal round against Harrisburg

With three starters out of the lineup for Thursday night’s semifinal game against Harrisburg, Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson knew it would be a struggle to score.

As it turned out, Anderson was right as the Pirates had only one player in double figures in a 49-40 loss to the Bulldogs.

“After taking a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket, especially in the second and third quarters,” Anderson said. “We took too many challenged shots on drives and probably too many early three pointers. We were also 6 of 17 from the free-throw line, which has been an achilles heel for us in several games so far this season.”

Take away the second and third quarters and Boonville outscores Harrisburg 28-20. However, in the middle two periods, the Bulldogs pretty much dominated Boonville with a 29-12 advantage.

Harrisburg led 24-19 at the half and 39-26 after three quarters of play.

Of course it didn’t help that Boonville shot 30.2 percent from the field, 14.3 percent from the three or 33.3 percent from the foul line.

Anderson said another disturbing trend is where the Pirates let the best player or players on their opponents have big nights.

Tanner Lanes led Harrisburg with 25 points.

“We talked a lot before the game and at halftime about making his points difficult, but I felt like we had some letdowns defensively against him and allowed him to get going,” Anderson said. “Not to make excuses, but it also doesn’t help that we just can’t get any continuity with the players who are available due to quarantines-but that’s just something that we’re probably going to have to deal with and overcome for most of this season.”

As it turned out, the Pirates were forced to cancel the third place game against Centralia due to COVID issues.

Boonville entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, and rightly so, after coming off a second place finish just the week before in the Tri-County Conference Tournament. The Pirates lost to Blair Oaks in the championship game.

As for the scoring for the Pirates in the loss to Harrisburg, Luke Green finished the game with 14 points, one assist, one steal and one rebound. Green was also the only selection to the Centralia All-Tournament Team for Boonville.

DJ Wesolak chipped in nine points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal while DaWan Lomax added six points, three steals, three rebounds and one assist, Axton Nease four points and three rebounds, Edrissa Bah three points and one steal, Jamesian McKee two points, 12 rebounds and two steals, and Caidyn Hazel two points and two rebounds.

Note: The game against Fulton on December 15 and the game against Moberly on December 17 have been postponed due to COVID issues at the high school.