New Franklin boys go 2-0 with wins over Madison, La Plata; Lady Bulldogs finish 1-1

The New Franklin boys basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better two days while finishing 2-0 against Madison and La Plata over the weekend.

While opening the conference schedule Friday night with a convincing 66-18 win over Madison, the Bulldogs came back on Saturday on Senior Day to beat La Plata 38-32.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they also won on Friday against Madison 44-26 but then dropped a close game on Saturday against La Plata 48-42.

While winning back to back games for the first time this season, the New Franklin boys left little doubt against Madison while jumping out to a 44-5 halftime lead. The Bulldogs also held a 22-13 advantage in the second half.

“This was a good team win,” said New Franklin coach Ross Dobson. “The young men on the team worked together as one to bring energy, effort and focus. We talked about in the locker room a “not for us, then you’re against us” attitude to hopefully give us a spark.”

Tysen Dowell had a career-high 22 points for New Franklin. Blake Evans chipped in 12, Tanner Bishop, Clayton Wilmsmeyer, Connor Wilmsmeyer and Jake Marshall with six each, Caleb Hull four and Owen Armentrout, Tyler Jennings and Owen Curry with two points apiece.

Layton had eight points for Madison.

In the game against La Plata, New Franklin led 19-12 at the half and 28-20 after three quarters of play but was outscored 12-10 in the final period.

Dobson said another good team on back to back nights. “These young men are going through a learning process and we learned a few key lessons during this game,” Dobson said.

Tysen Dowell had 15 to lead all scorers for New Franklin. Caleb Hull and Clayton Wilmsmeyer added seven each while Tyler Jennings chipped in four, Tanner Bishop and Blake Evans two each and Owen Armentrout with one.

As for the New Franklin girls, they led Madison from start to finish while taking a 23-9 lead into the half. The Lady Bulldogs also outscored Madison 21-17 in the second half.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a good road win and nice to have most everybody back.

Abby Maupin led all scorers for New Franklin with 20 points. Carly Dorson chipped in 12 while Madelyn Chaney and Addy Salmon added six points each.

Rylee Thomas had 10 points for Madison.

In the game Saturday against La Plata, New Franklin trailed 26-19 at the half and 36-27 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Bulldogs rallied back with a 15-12 scoring edge.

Vetter said this was a tough loss. “We got down early which hurt, but fought back from a big deficit,” Vetter said.

Maupin had 15 to lead New Franklin. Salmon had 10, Dorson 7, Kristen Flick 3, Dakota Clark 2, Justice Singleton 2, Kelsi Fair 2 and Chaney with 1.