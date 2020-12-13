Boonville wrestlers finish 1-1 in triangular

If there was ever a medal for improvement from one week to the next, the Boonville Pirates wrestling team would probably at the front of the line.

After recording just one win the week before in a triangular against Odessa and Fatima, the Pirate wrestlers came back with eight wins in 18 matches Thursday night against Brookfield and Warrensburg.

In the first match against a strong Brookfield team, the Pirate wrestlers finished 4-6 in a 51-24 loss. Meanwhile, in the final match against Class 3 Warrensburg, Boonville finished 4-4 as a team for a 39-30 victory.

The Pirate wrestlers are currently 1-3 on the season.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said the kids wrestled hard and that’s what they talk about going into every match. “I don’t care about wins or losses at this point, I just want the guys to go out there and do their best and wrestle hard and I thought we did that tonight,” Hahn said. “We obviously lost some matches, but we won one dual against Warrensburg and I thought that was good. I could tell my guys had a lot more energy tonight.”

Although the Pirate wrestlers were still without a full lineup due to quarantine, Hahn said the team is getting closer to putting a full squad out on the mat.

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team will compete in the Versailles Tournament on Saturday against a field of 14 teams. Hahn, a graduate of Versailles High School, said this is a unique tournament in that only the wrestlers competing will be allowed on the mat. The remaining wrestlers, he said, will be in separate rooms.

Hahn said no fans will be allowed for the tournament, however, the tournament will be available online for people to watch.

With a total of eight wins on the night, sophomore Caleb Martin and senior Gaige Offineer combined for four of those wins in the 126 and 285 pound weight classes, respectively.

While improving to 3-1 on the season, Martin won both matches by fall by pinning Brookfield’s Gage Ludington in 2:52 and Warrensburg’s Jaden Baldwin in 47 seconds.

Hahn said he’s expecting big things from Martin this season. “Caleb’s not on the state medalist level, yet, but he talks about those kind of goals and we’re trying to get him there,” Hahn said. “We’re starting with winning the matches he’s supposed to win and he went out and did that tonight.”

As for Offineer, who is one of three state qualifiers returning for Boonville this season, the two-sport athlete recorded a second period pin against Brookfield’s Peyton Armstrong in 2:39 and then rallied in the third period to beat Warrensburg’s Brendan Browmwell 2-1.

However, Offineer’s match against Bromwell wasn’t without controversy. Trailing 1-0 going into the third period, Offineer received a point with 15 seconds left to tie the match and then was awarded another point from unsportsmanslike conduct from the Warrensburg wrestler.

The Tigers also had a team point taken away due to the unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hahn said he thought Gaige out-worked the Warrensburg wrestler the whole match. “It was definitely an illegal move, but in close matches like that those things matter,” Hahn said. “I knew it was going to be a tough match. That kid won 80 percent of his matches last year, but I thought Gaige did everything he needed to do and worked hard in all positions.”

Juniors Travis Dell and Peyton Hahn also picked up wins in the match against Brookfield. Wrestling in the 170 pound weight class, Dell won by a fall over Trent Polley in 3:12 for his first win of the season. Meanwhile, in the 220 pound weight class, Hahn recorded a second period pin against Trace Alexander in 4:00.

In other matches against Brookfield, Will Stock lost by a fall against Colton parn in 1:50 at 132. At 145, Brayden McFarland was pinned in the first period by Donavan Park in 1:09. At 152, Xavier Flippin lost by fall to Jaden Abongo in 58 seconds. At 160, Tyson White lost by a 4-1 decision to Max Alexander. At 182, Ryder Comegys was pinned in the second period by Gunner Drescher in 2:23. Meanwhile, at 106, Hayden Mendez was pinned by Klayton Doss in 3:37.

The Brookfield girls wrestling team also prevailed over Boonville 42-6.

With only two actual matches, the Lady Bulldogs won both by falls with Shammah Bolin pinning Tristen Offineer in the 143 pound weight class in 54 seconds. Meanwhile, in the 174 pound weight class, Zoey Chrisman won by pin over Maddie Casey in 38 seconds.

With Martin and Offineer leading the way for the Pirates in the match against Warrensburg, freshman Tyson White and Dustyn Taylor also picked up wins at 160 and 220, respectively. White won by fall over Gabe Shaffer in 1:42 while Taylor-a state qualifier last year-recorded Boonville’s fastest pin in 38 seconds against Chase Heevner.

In other matches, Will Stock lost by a fall at 132 against Maddox Snyder in 2:41. At 145, McFarland lost by a 12-3 decision against Aiden Walker. At 152, Xavier Flippin was decisioned by Daniel Stark 3-2. Meanwhile, at 182, Ryder Comegys was pinned in the first period by Garrett Caughern in 12 seconds.

In an exhibition match, freshman Eli Stock won by a 9-2 decision over Warrensburg’s Logan Funderburk.

In the Boonville girls match against Warrensburg, the Lady Pirates won by a score of 18-6.