LSE 7th boys bounce back after first loss to beat Russellville

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team could have folded its tent after dropping a 25-15 decision Friday night against the California Pintos.

Instead, the Pirates battled back to win the next night against the Russellville Indians by a score of 47-30 to finish in second place in the tournament.

At 8-1 on the season, LSE coach Curtis Walk said the boys just couldn’t get any shots to fall in the game against California. “They played really good defense against us and packed the lane,” Walk said. “We just couldn’t hit anything from the outside."

California led LSE by just three (12-9) at the break and continued that lead going into the final period at 15-12. Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, the Pintos outscored LSE 10-3 to win the game by 10.

Braylon Ellison had the team high for LSE with five points along with four blocked shots, two steals and one rebound.

Zyren Mack finished the game with three points while Logan Conz added two points, five rebounds and one blocked shot, Jailyn Patel with two points and one rebound, Brad Norbury also with two points, Brody Porter with one point, two steals, two assists and one rebound, and Darrin Leonard with one rebound and one steal.

In the game against Russellville, Walk said the boys really came to play in this game.

“We shot better tonight than the night before,” Walk said.

LSE never trailed in the game against Russellville and led 25-9 at the half and 37-19 after three quarters of play. Russellville held a 11-10 advantage in the final period.

Jailyn Patel had the game-high for LSE with 24 points along with four steals, two rebounds and one assist.

Braylon Ellison finished the game with 13 points, five blocked shots, five rebounds and two steals while Darrin Leonard added three points, four assists and two steals, Brad Norbury three points, four steals, two rebounds and one assist, Brody Porter two points, three assists and three steals, Zyren Mack two points and four rebounds, Logan Conz with five rebounds, three steals and two assists, Daquannis Chambers with two steals and Noah Nease with one assist.