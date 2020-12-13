Boonville wrestlers finish fifth in Versailles Tournament

Boonville junior Peyton Hahn had no trouble getting up for the Versailles Tournament on Saturday.

As the No. 1 seed in the 220 pound weight class, Hahn recorded wins in all five matches-three by pins-to capture the team’s only first place finish.

Of course the Pirates also had success in other weight classes, with junior Travis Dell placing second at 170, and Hayden Mendez and Ryder Comegys third at 106 and 182, respectively.

Boonville also had two fourth place finishers, two fifth place finishers, one sixth place finisher and one eighth place finisher.

In the final team standings, Centralia captured first with180 points. Versailles finished second with 151 points, followed by Southern Boone at 110, Capital City at 97, Boonville at 96, Jefferson City at 80, Smith-Cotton at 80, Marceline at 79, Versailles JV at 77, Eldon at 74, St. Michael the Archangel at 66, Warsaw at 54, Hollister at 43, Tipton at 42 and California at 22.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn, a graduate of Versailles High School, said the Pirates did some good things over the weekend. “Overall, I think we wrestled well. It was nice to be in the team race even with injuries and quarantines. However, not having a full team hurt us today, but the kids that competed had success and I hope to build on that momentum when we come back from break.”

Which won’t be anytime soon for Boonville, who had to cancel two matches and two tournaments in the coming weeks due to COVID issues.

As for Hahn, the junior grappler improved to 7-0 on the season by dominating all five opponents. Hahn won by falls in his first-two matches, pinning Tyler Patterson of California in 27 seconds and Brady Connell of Jeff City in 1:32. Meanwhile, in the third round, Hahn won by a major decision over Mason Hibdon of Versailles 10-1. In the championship bracket, Hahn again won by a major decision over Jackson Hazel of Smith-Cotton 8-1. Then, in the championship match, Hahn wrestled Hibdon for the second time and won by a fall in 2:24.

Hahn said Peyton looked good in his weight class with five state qualifiers.

Dell also had an outstanding tournament by finishing 4-1 at 170. Like Hahn, Dell dominated in his first-two matches with pins over Gage Moore of Hollister in 36 seconds and Joshua Denman of Versailles in 52 seconds. Meanwhile, after receiving an injury default in the quarterfinals, Dell came back to win by fall in the semifinals against Connor Lehman of Versailles in 1:42. Then, in the championship match, Dell lost by fall to Clayton Hurley of Jeff City in 3:39.

Hahn said Dell wrestled well all day and was winning in the finals but just got caught.

The day was also a success for Mendez and Comegys, who both finished 3-2 in their respective weight classes.

Mendez, 3-5 on the season, won his third place match by major decision over Anthony Rogers of Warsaw 17-3. He also won by fall in the second round against Blake Burks of Smith-Cotton in 5:15.

As for Comegys, the freshman grappler won his first match by fall over Preston James of Versailles in 5:06. Comegys’ two losses came in the third round against Christopher Clark of Versailles 6-0 and in the fifth round to Corbin Thurstrup of Warsaw by fall in 1:16.

Brayden McFarland and Gaige Offineer both finished fourth with records of 3-2 at 145 and 285, respectively. All three of McFarland’s wins came by fall while Offineer had two wins by fall.

Tyson White and Dustyn Taylor also finished 3-2 on the day at 160 and 195, respectively. White recorded two wins by fall in the second round and fifth place match, while Taylor recorded three pins in his fourth and fifth round matches and again in the fifth place match.

In other matches, Will Stock placed sixth overall in the 132 pound weight class while Xavier Flippin finished eighth with a record of 1-4 in the 152 pound weight class. Flippin’s lone win came in the first round against Tanner Pappas of Eldon by a 7-4 decision.