Boonville extra-curricular activities will be put on pause

Boonville HIgh School extra-curricular activities will be paused starting Monday December 14th-December 25th. All events will be postponed in hopes of rescheduling them at a later date.

Boonville will finish the Centralia basketball tournament as scheduled tonight and Saturday.

Boonville wrestling will compete in tomorrow's wrestling tournament at Versailles

Practices will be paused as well. Practices can resume on December 26th (after a re-evaluation of any safety concerns that would not allow a return to practices)