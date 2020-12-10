LSE 7th boys and girls win in opening round in California Tournament

The LSE boys and girls seventh grade basketball teams prevailed in the opening round of the California Tournament Wednesday night.

While the Lady Pirates beat Ss. Peter & Paul 32-28, the LSE boys also won a close contest against Camdenton by a score of 40-38.

The LSE girls, 3-3 on the season, outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 18-5 in the first half but was outscored 23-14 in the second half.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Aly Hurt said the girls had to face some adversity in their game tonight. “Our foul count was uneven making it difficult for our players to stay in the game consistently,” Hurt said. “We were up 18-5 at halftime. In the fourth quarter, four out of five starters fouled out. Ss. Peter & Paul did an excellent job of hitting their free throws, which caused the game to end up a lot closer in the end. However, even through the adversity, our team stayed together to pull out a win. I am very proud of them.”

Effie Morris had 12 points, three steals and two rebounds to lead LSE. Lorelai Hunziker finished the game with eight points, four rebounds and two steals while Karagyn Cooper also chipped in eight, Maggie Schuster two points and three rebounds, Mylie Edwards with two points, Rowan Stock with three rebounds and Beth Giroux with two rebounds.

For Ss. Peter & Paul girls, Bella Imhoff had 10 points, three steals and one rebound. Mabry Caton finished the game with seven points, five steals and one rebound while Hillary James added seven points, two steals and one rebound, Lauren Thompson two points, two rebounds and two steals, Delaney Rowlett two points, two steals and one rebound, Addi Johnson three rebounds, one steal and one assist and Kylie Imhoff with three steals and one rebound.

As for the LSE boys, they trailed Camdenton 21-7 after one, 30-14 after two and 34-24 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 13-9 advantage in the final period.

LSE coach Curtis Walk said Camdenton shot really well in the first half. “We came out in the second period and stepped up and played really well defensively,” Walk said. “To be behind the whole game and come back at the end was so exciting for our kids.”

Braylon Ellison finished the game with a double-double for LSE, 7-0, with 29 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Jailyn Patel chipped in nine points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal while Darrin Leonard added one point, three steals and two assists, Brad Norbury one point, two rebounds and one assist, Logan Conz with four rebounds and three steals, and Brady Porter with two rebounds.