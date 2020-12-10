Pirate freshmen drop first-two games in Mexico Tournament

The Boonville boys ninth grade basketball team dropped its first-two games in the Mexico Tournament, losing to Bowling Green 48-28 on Monday and Mexico 41-23 on Wednesday.

The Pirates, 0-2 on the season, will play in the seventh place game tonight at Gooch’s gym, starting at 6 p.m.

In the game against Bowling Green, the Pirates trailed 26-15 at the half and 33-20 after three quarters of play. The Bobcats also outscored Boonville 15-8 in the final period.

Boonville ninth grade coach Blake Hackman said this was the first game of the season and he wasn’t sure what to expect. “We started off going down 11-0 in the first quarter, but we fought back and ended the quarter 11-7,” Hackman said. “Hunt from Bowling Green was a big post player, who did a good job rebounding and sealing our guys behind him to get into good position in the paint.

“We did a better job towards the end of the first and throughout the second quarter of getting in front and making sure that we had good backside help. We switched to a 2-3 zone after halftime to see if we could slow Hunt down. We ended up cutting the score to 26-20, but ultimately fell behind. We didn’t rebound the ball well enough to put ourselves in a position to win. Overall, I was really pleased with how hard we played defensively. We just needed to rebound the ball better and finish around the basket to give ourselves the chance to win.”

Rhodes Leonard led all scorers for Boonville with 13 points. Bentley Turner chipped in seven while Ross Brackman and Dakota Williams added three and Henry Rohrbach with two.

Hunt had 15 and Raney 12 for Bowling Green.

In the game against Mexico, the Pirates led the Bulldogs 15-10 after one and 21-18 at the half but was outscored 23-2 in the second half.

Hackman said the boys started the game strong by knocking down shots and getting some steals for easy layups, but foul trouble slowed the Pirates down midway through the second quarter.

“Mexico started a 1-2-2 press,” Hackman said. “We knew this was a possibility since we had seen them do it a few days earlier. We went through it at practice, but weren’t able to translate it to the game. We actually did a good job of getting the ball to the middle, where we wanted to, but then we would have a careless turnover by throwing it out of bounds, dribbling it off our foot, or missing layups. Mexico did a good job of speeding us up and making us uncomfortable. We play them again on December 17, so I’m really looking forward to the matchup.”

Donye Nunnelly and Nick Haines each had 13 points for Mexico.

For Boonville, Rhodes Leonard had six, Dakota Williams and Ben Lutz four each, Henry Rohrbach three and Bentley Turner, Ross Brackman and Lawson Edwards each with two.