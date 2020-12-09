New Franklin girls win on the road against Fayette, boys lose by one

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs basketball team was due to have some luck at some point after playing with only five players last during the Glasgow Invitational Tournament.

Although the numbers only grew by two Tuesday night on the road against Fayette, the Lady Bulldogs still gave it everything they had on the floor to come away with a 42-32 victory.

As for the New Franklin, they had yet another close game in a 52-51 loss to the Falcons.

While improving to 2-3 on the season, New Franklin girls basketball coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great team win on the road. “I’m so proud of this group,” Vetter said. “We’re slowly getting everybody back.”

Just in the nick of time some would say right before the Christmas break.

Nonetheless, the Lady Bulldogs appeared to have a struggle on their hands early on while playing Fayette to a 13-13 tie after one period. But from that point on, New Franklin outscored the Falcons 6-3 in the second quarter to go up 19-16 and then held a 7-5 advantage in the third period to make it 26-21. Of course the best was yet to come for the Lady Bulldogs, as they extended their lead over Fayette in the final period with a 16-11 scoring edge.

Addy Salmon had a huge game for New Franklin with 17 points, with 10 of those coming in the first quarter. Abby Maupin finished the game with 16 points-10 of which came in the second half. Madelyn Chaney chipped in six while Carly Dorson added three points.

New Franklin also made 10 of 20 shots from the foul line for 50 percent.

Kylea Hoover was the only player in double figures for Fayette with 11 points.

As for the New Franklin boys, they had their chances against Fayette while leading by three (27-24) at the half and 39-37 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, the Falcons rallied back with a 15-12 advantage for the one point victory.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this was a game he feels the Bulldogs can learn a lot from. “Everyone on the team, including myself, can build on a game like this,” Dobson said.

Kyle Schleeter had 17 points and Hilgedick 16 for Fayette.

For New Franklin, who dropped to 2-3 on the season, Tysen Dowell had 17 points.

Tanner Bishop chipped in 14 while Tre Cowans and Tyler Jennings added six points each, Clayton Wilmsmeyer five, Blake Evans two and Owen Armentrout with one point.

New Franklin also finished the game, hitting 12 of 16 shots from the foul line for 75 percent.

New Franklin boys and girls will open up the conference season on the road Friday night against the Madison Panthers. Then, on Saturday, the Bulldogs will host La Plata at 3 p.m.