Missouri Media Football Rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses. Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.
1. Raymore-Peculiar (10), 12-2, 100, 4
2. De Smet, 6-1, 88, 1
3. Liberty North, 9-3, 78, 7
4. C.B.C., 4-2, 60, 2
5. Fox, 10-2, 48, NR
T6. Liberty, 10-2, 47, 3
T6. Nixa, 9-3, 47, 9
8. Francis Howell, 9-2, 44, 5
9. Rockhurst, 5-4, 21, 6
10. Holt, 8-2, 10, 8
Dropped out: No. 10 Marquette.
Also receiving votes: Lindbergh (5-2), 3; Lee’s Summit West (7-4), 2; Blue Springs (6-6), 1; Joplin (6-5), 1.
1. Jackson (10), 14-0, 100, 3
2. Platte County, 12-2, 90, 5
3. Webb City, 11-2, 79, 2
4. Fort Zumwalt North, 11-2, 66, 6
5. Carthage, 9-1, 59, 1
6. Grain Valley, 10-2, 53, 7
7. Battle, 8-2, 40, 4
8. Chaminade, 4-2, 27, 10
T9. Farmington, 9-3, 8, NR
T9. Lebanon, 7-4, 8, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Belton, No. 9 Park Hill South.
Also receiving votes: Belton (8-2), 7; Raytown (8-4), 5; Staley (7-5), 4; Park Hill South (8-3), 2; North Kansas City (5-5), 1; Washington (9-2), 1.
1. Helias (10), 14-0, 100, 1
2. MICDS, 7-1, 90, NR
3. Smithville, 10-2, 78, T5
4. West Plains, 10-3, 58, T5
5. Hannibal, 8-3, 55, 7
6. Union, 7-5, 50, NR
7. Festus, 10-2, 33, 3
8. Moberly, 8-2, 29, 2
9. Warrensburg, 8-2, 28, 8
10. Bolivar, 7-3, 18, 4
Dropped out: No. 9 Logan-Rogersville, No. 10 Lincoln College Prep.
Also receiving votes: Grandview (6-6), 10; Lincoln College Prep (7-3), 1.
1. Blair Oaks (10), 13-1, 100, 4
2. Maryville, 11-4, 80, T9
3. Cardinal Ritter, 4-4, 67, NR
4. Lutheran North, 5-1, 65, 1
5. Odessa, 9-0, 59, 3
6. Cassville, 10-3, 55, 8
7. St. Mary’s: St. Louis, 4-2, 37, 7
8. Kennett, 11-1, 36, 5
9. Valle Catholic, 9-1, 21, 2
10. Centralia, 8-2, 10, 6
Dropped out: No. T9 Richmond.
Also receiving votes: Buffalo (9-3), 9; Summit Christian (8-4), 6; Richmond (8-2), 2; St. Francis Borgia (7-4), 2, Park Hills Central (8-2), 1.
1. Lamar (10), 12-1, 100, 2
2. St. Pius X: Kansas City, 12-1, 90, 4
3. Palmyra, 11-1, 80, 1
4. Butler, 10-1, 61, 5
5. Jefferson: Festus, 9-3, 57, NR
6. Duchesne, 9-2, 36, 8
7. Lafayette County, 9-3, 32, 6
8. Liberty: Mountain View, 10-3, 27, 10
9. Monroe City, 8-3, 25, 9
10. Lexington, 9-2, 15, 7
Also receiving votes: Lutheran: St. Charles (6-2), 14; Hallsville (7-5), 10; New Madrid County Central (7-5), 3.
1. Windsor, 15-0, 100, 4
2. Mid-Buchanan, 13-1, 87, 1
3. Thayer, 11-2, 82, 3
4. Marionville, 10-2, 62, 5
5. Adrian, 10-2, 53, NR
6. Hayti, 10-1, 45, 2
7. Skyline, 9-2, 43, 7
8. Marceline, 10-2, 29, 6
9. Hamilton-Penney, 9-4, 17,
10. Lockwood, 9-2, 12, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Milan, No. 9 East Buchanan, No. 10 Westran.
Also receiving votes: East Buchanan (8-3), 11; South Callaway (7-4), 7; Harrisburg (8-4), 1; Milan (9-2), 1.