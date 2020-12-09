Missouri Media Football Rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses. Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.

1. Raymore-Peculiar (10), 12-2, 100, 4

2. De Smet, 6-1, 88, 1

3. Liberty North, 9-3, 78, 7

4. C.B.C., 4-2, 60, 2

5. Fox, 10-2, 48, NR

T6. Liberty, 10-2, 47, 3

T6. Nixa, 9-3, 47, 9

8. Francis Howell, 9-2, 44, 5

9. Rockhurst, 5-4, 21, 6

10. Holt, 8-2, 10, 8

Dropped out: No. 10 Marquette.

Also receiving votes: Lindbergh (5-2), 3; Lee’s Summit West (7-4), 2; Blue Springs (6-6), 1; Joplin (6-5), 1.

1. Jackson (10), 14-0, 100, 3

2. Platte County, 12-2, 90, 5

3. Webb City, 11-2, 79, 2

4. Fort Zumwalt North, 11-2, 66, 6

5. Carthage, 9-1, 59, 1

6. Grain Valley, 10-2, 53, 7

7. Battle, 8-2, 40, 4

8. Chaminade, 4-2, 27, 10

T9. Farmington, 9-3, 8, NR

T9. Lebanon, 7-4, 8, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Belton, No. 9 Park Hill South.

Also receiving votes: Belton (8-2), 7; Raytown (8-4), 5; Staley (7-5), 4; Park Hill South (8-3), 2; North Kansas City (5-5), 1; Washington (9-2), 1.

1. Helias (10), 14-0, 100, 1

2. MICDS, 7-1, 90, NR

3. Smithville, 10-2, 78, T5

4. West Plains, 10-3, 58, T5

5. Hannibal, 8-3, 55, 7

6. Union, 7-5, 50, NR

7. Festus, 10-2, 33, 3

8. Moberly, 8-2, 29, 2

9. Warrensburg, 8-2, 28, 8

10. Bolivar, 7-3, 18, 4

Dropped out: No. 9 Logan-Rogersville, No. 10 Lincoln College Prep.

Also receiving votes: Grandview (6-6), 10; Lincoln College Prep (7-3), 1.

1. Blair Oaks (10), 13-1, 100, 4

2. Maryville, 11-4, 80, T9

3. Cardinal Ritter, 4-4, 67, NR

4. Lutheran North, 5-1, 65, 1

5. Odessa, 9-0, 59, 3

6. Cassville, 10-3, 55, 8

7. St. Mary’s: St. Louis, 4-2, 37, 7

8. Kennett, 11-1, 36, 5

9. Valle Catholic, 9-1, 21, 2

10. Centralia, 8-2, 10, 6

Dropped out: No. T9 Richmond.

Also receiving votes: Buffalo (9-3), 9; Summit Christian (8-4), 6; Richmond (8-2), 2; St. Francis Borgia (7-4), 2, Park Hills Central (8-2), 1.

1. Lamar (10), 12-1, 100, 2

2. St. Pius X: Kansas City, 12-1, 90, 4

3. Palmyra, 11-1, 80, 1

4. Butler, 10-1, 61, 5

5. Jefferson: Festus, 9-3, 57, NR

6. Duchesne, 9-2, 36, 8

7. Lafayette County, 9-3, 32, 6

8. Liberty: Mountain View, 10-3, 27, 10

9. Monroe City, 8-3, 25, 9

10. Lexington, 9-2, 15, 7

Also receiving votes: Lutheran: St. Charles (6-2), 14; Hallsville (7-5), 10; New Madrid County Central (7-5), 3.

1. Windsor, 15-0, 100, 4

2. Mid-Buchanan, 13-1, 87, 1

3. Thayer, 11-2, 82, 3

4. Marionville, 10-2, 62, 5

5. Adrian, 10-2, 53, NR

6. Hayti, 10-1, 45, 2

7. Skyline, 9-2, 43, 7

8. Marceline, 10-2, 29, 6

9. Hamilton-Penney, 9-4, 17,

10. Lockwood, 9-2, 12, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Milan, No. 9 East Buchanan, No. 10 Westran.

Also receiving votes: East Buchanan (8-3), 11; South Callaway (7-4), 7; Harrisburg (8-4), 1; Milan (9-2), 1.