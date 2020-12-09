LSE wrestlers compete against Blair Oaks, Eldon

The LSE Pirates wrestling team closed out the 2020 season on a somber note Monday night at Eldon.

While facing Eldon and Blair Oaks in a triangular, LSE coach Christian Stock said this was the last match of the season for the Pirates, as the next two matches were both canceled.

“Overall, it has been a blessing to be able to wrestle as much as we have,” Stock said. “With all the stuff going on we got quite a lot of wrestling in. All the kids showed improvement over the season, and that is what we always look for in this short of a season. Putting the fundamentals in place for the next season.”

Gaige Davis and Maciah Collum each finished the night at 1-0 for the Pirates. Logan Turk and Cash Stock were 1-1 overall on the night while Joseph Hamblin, Sean Vollrath, Rylee West and Dylan Rapp were each 0-1 and Gabe Gander, Seth Thomas, Ian Lammers, Karina Armstrong, Raven Taylor, Alivia Bottoms, Alec Strait and Carlie Kusgen each at 0-2.