LSE boys and girls fall in opening round in LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament

The LSE boys and girls eighth grade basketball team fell in the opening round of the LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament on Tuesday.

While the Lady Pirates lost to the Oakland Eagles 42-15, the LSE boys had a little closer game against Our Lady of Lourdes in a 48-34 defeat.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 1-5 on the season, trailed throughout against Oakland as the Eagles led 12-4 after one, 26-4 at the half and 35-10 after three quarters of play. Oakland also held a 7-5 advantage in the final period.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said Oakland is the best team the Lady Pirates have seen all season. “They are stacked with talent,” Sommerer said. “In the first half we allowed too many second chance shots. Our girls fought hard the whole game but we just could not make up the 22 point difference in the first half.”

Jayda Porter had 11 points and Brennan Johnson eight for Oakland.

For LSE, Hailey Platt finished the game with eight points and six rebounds. Kendall Rhorer chipped in four points and three rebounds while LeAsia Bruce added two points, three steals and two assists and Aaleigha Elbert with one point.

As for the LSE boys, they trailed OLLIS by just one (14-13) after first period’s end. However, in the second quarter, OLLIS outscored the Pirates 11-3 to lead at the break 25-16. OLLIS never trailed after that by outscoring LSE 23-18 in the second half.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said he was hoping the energy and toughness the boys exhibited on Saturday in the Centralia Tournament championship game against Lange would carry over into their tournament, but it did not.

“I’m not sure what was off, but looking at the stats, it appears most everything was,” Lyons said. “On Saturday versus Lange, we got to the free throw line 27 times; last night versus OLLIS, we got there 3 times. We missed many shots, especially at the rim, that we normally make, and we once again, let one or two players do most of the damage on the score board. I really wish we had some practice games this week to work on some fundamentals like boxing out, helping in half court man to man defense, but we don’t.”

Donovan Tolson had 19 points to lead all scorers for Oakland. Cooper Priesmeyer added 12.

For LSE, 5-5, Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and one steal.

Rhad Leathers had seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist while Jamal Franklin added four points, three rebounds and one assist, Ashton Kluck three points, two assists and one rebound, Jayce Butner three points and one steal and Evan Bishop with two points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist.