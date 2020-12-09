Ss. Peter & Paul girls rally past Warrensburg with strong second half

It didn’t look good for the Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team Monday night in the opening round of the LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament.

As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Lady Warriors had to overcome a sluggish start in the first-two quarters to beat Warrensburg 32-27.

“We were very lethargic to start out,” said Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt. “We just kept throwing the ball away and playing weak defense. It didn’t help that we were down two post players and lacked that. We made some adjustments at halftime. Lillian (Newham) did a good job of handling the ball for us. Bella (Imhoff) really stepped up and made some key plays.”

Warrensburg led Ss. Peter & Paul 17-9 at the half and 23-21 after three quarters of play before a 11-4 scoring edge by the Lady Warriors in the final period for the come from behind victory.

Bella Imhoff had 19 points, seven steals, three rebounds and two assists in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul.

Lillian Newham finished the game with 10 points, six steals, three rebounds and one assist while Rebecca Shaw added two points and Reagan Wilson with one point and one rebound.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they fell in their opening round game on Monday against Columbia West 36-23.

The Warriors, dropping to 7-3 on the season, led West 7-5 after one and 15-13 at the half but was outscored 23-8 in the second half.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said Columbia West is a tough team. “In my opinion, they are the best team we’ve played all season,” Oswald said. “They had size, speed and depth. We played better than they did in the first half. We rebounded very well, took care of the ball, and made good decisions with our passes. We were aggressive on both sides of the ball and the score board showed that.

“In the second half, we got in trouble early with fouls, which forced us to pull back on our aggressiveness. West also started pressing us more with a different look and it confused us for a while. They made us force passes that didn’t need to be made and would capitalize on those turnovers. Free throws were also a sore spot in our game last night, as we made only 3 of our 14 attempts for 21 percent.”

Brayden Viertel had nine points, two steals and one rebound in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul, 7-3.

Clayton Schuster finished the game with eight points and 10 rebounds while Chase Litton added two points and eight rebounds, Zander Watring two points and one rebound, Cash Leonard also with two points and Isaac Watring with one.