Lady Pirates cruise in opening round of Centralia Invitational

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team so far has made it look easy while going 3-0 in the Tri-County Conference Tournament last week and 1-0 thus far in the Centralia Tournament.

As the No. 1 seed in both tournaments, the Lady Pirates have now won all four games by double digits after beating No. 8 Sturgeon Monday night 68-18.

The Lady Pirates, 4-0 on the season, also had its second running clock of the season-both against No. 8 seeds-by leading Sturgeon 18-0 after one, 36-6 at the half and 55-10 after three quarters of play. Boonville also outscored the Bulldogs 13-8 in the final period.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls looked a little tired coming off three games last week and then getting right back at it this week. “We’re still struggling to be more consistent with our shooting but we are getting good looks at the basket,” Hunziker said. “We just need more to drop.”

With eight different players scoring in the game for Boonville, senior Jodie Bass and junior Addi Brownfield combined for 28 of the team’s 68 points. Bass finished the game with 14 points on 4 of shooting from the field for 36 percent and 4 of 8 from the foul line for 50 percent. Brownfield, meanwhile, hit on 6 of 12 shots from the field for 50 percent and 1 of 4 from the foul line for 25 percent.

Brooke Eichelberger and Kourtney Kendrick each had nine points. Abby Fuemmeler chipped in eight points, Kennedy Renfrow six, Abby Pulliam five and Molly Schuster with three.

Bass also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the game while Brownfield grabbed a team-high seven steals in addition to six rebounds and two assists.

Kendrick led the team in rebounds with eight along with three steals while Renfrow added five rebounds, two steals and one assist, Brooke Eichelberger three assists, two rebounds and one steal, Pulliam three rebounds, Fuemmeler three steals, two rebounds and one assist, Alison Eichelberger one rebound and one steal, Zoey Lang one steal and Schuster with one rebound.

As for the shooting in the game, Boonville connected on 59 percent of its shots from the field, 29 percent from the three and 54 percent from the foul line.

Vanlandingham had seven points for Sturgeon while Harris chipped in six.