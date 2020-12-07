Prairie Home boys drop 46-42 decision against Northwest of Hughesville

The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team had one bad quarter and that proved to be the difference Saturday against Northwest of Hughesville in the opening round of the Pilot Grove Tiger.

While outscoring the Mustangs 37-36 in all but one quarter, the Panthers went ice cold in the third period as Northwest held a 10-5 scoring edge en route to a 46-42 victory.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said it came down to not executing the whole game in this one. “We didn’t play our game whatsoever at all,” Huth said. “We didn’t want to move on offense or rebound throughout the game. All of that came down to biting us in the end. We did play good defense again but gave up way too many offensive rebounds that added to more points for them.”

Prairie Home led Northwest 12-10 after one and 23-21 at the half. However, in the third quarter, the Mustangs doubled up the Panthers 10-5 to go up 31-28. Northwest also held a 15-14 advantage in the final period to win by four.

Pierson Tichenor had 21 points and Gavin Killion 12 for Northwest.

For Prairie Home, 1-1, Jason Burnett had 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while Hunter Shuffield added eight points, four rebounds and one steal and Blane Petsel with six points, six rebounds and one steal.

The Panthers also struggled at the foul line by hitting only 3 of 10 shots for 30 percent.