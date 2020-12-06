Wesolak selected to KRES All-Star Football Team for 2020 season

Boonville junior defensive end D.J. Wesolak was recently selected to the 2020 KRES All-Star Football Team.

Area coaches submitted ballots of the top 24 players in the KRES listening area.

Other players selected to the KRES All-Star Football Team are as follows:

QUARTERBACK

Beau Gordon-Centralia

RUNNING BACKS

Wyatt Robinson-Harrisburg

Harrison Fowler-Hallsville

RECEIVER/ENDS

Noah Copeland-Kirksville

Toby Short-Moberly

Chrisjen Riekeberg-Macon

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Sam Lynn-Centralia

Connor Pfaff-Monroe City

Nathan Cupp-Marceline

Dawson Baker-Brookfield

Axel Pagan-Milan

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Devin Miller-Paris

D.J. Wesolak-Boonville

Jackson Lunsford-North Shelby

Jarrett Kinder-Moberly

LINEBACKER

Dominic Dabney-Milan

Ceaton Pennewell-Monroe City

Alex Long-Scotland County

Jacksyn Miller-Moberly

DEFENSIVE BACK

Liam Hill-Centralia

Wyatt Molloy-Marceline

Josiah Talton-Monroe City

KICKER/PUNTER

Juan Valdez-Garcia-Slater

ALL PURPOSE

Keegan Zdybel-Slater