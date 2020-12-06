Wesolak selected to KRES All-Star Football Team for 2020 season
Boonville junior defensive end D.J. Wesolak was recently selected to the 2020 KRES All-Star Football Team.
Area coaches submitted ballots of the top 24 players in the KRES listening area.
Other players selected to the KRES All-Star Football Team are as follows:
QUARTERBACK
Beau Gordon-Centralia
RUNNING BACKS
Wyatt Robinson-Harrisburg
Harrison Fowler-Hallsville
RECEIVER/ENDS
Noah Copeland-Kirksville
Toby Short-Moberly
Chrisjen Riekeberg-Macon
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Sam Lynn-Centralia
Connor Pfaff-Monroe City
Nathan Cupp-Marceline
Dawson Baker-Brookfield
Axel Pagan-Milan
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Devin Miller-Paris
D.J. Wesolak-Boonville
Jackson Lunsford-North Shelby
Jarrett Kinder-Moberly
LINEBACKER
Dominic Dabney-Milan
Ceaton Pennewell-Monroe City
Alex Long-Scotland County
Jacksyn Miller-Moberly
DEFENSIVE BACK
Liam Hill-Centralia
Wyatt Molloy-Marceline
Josiah Talton-Monroe City
KICKER/PUNTER
Juan Valdez-Garcia-Slater
ALL PURPOSE
Keegan Zdybel-Slater