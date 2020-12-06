Pilot Grove boys and girls win opening games in Tiger Classic

The Pilot Grove boys and girls basketball teams cruised in the opening round of the Tiger Classic in Pilot Grove on Saturday.

While the Lady Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season with a 61-10 win over Sacred Heart, the Pilot Grove boys were just as dominating against Tuscumbia for a 65-19 victory.

In other games in the tournament on Saturday, the Sacred Heart boys throttled Calhoun 83-30 while the Northwest boys edged Prairie Home with Bunceton 46-42.

Tournament action will continue on Monday, with Sacred Heart girls battling Northwest of Hughesville at 5 p.m. and Pilot Grove boys playing Bunceton with Prairie Home at 6:30.

On Tuesday, Bunceton with Prairie Home girls will take on Northwest of Hughesville at 5 p.m., followed by the boys consolation semifinals at 6:30. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the boys championship semifinals will feature Leeton versus Northwest at 5 p.m. and Sacred Heart versus Pilot Grove at 6:30. Then, on Friday, December 11, the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls will take on Sacred Heart at 5 p.m., followed by the Pilot Grove girls versus Northwest of Hughesville at 6:30.

On Saturday, the boys consolation game will start at 1 p.m., followed by the boys third place game at 3 and the boys championship at 5.

Pilot Grove girls coach Grant Fricke said it was a great way to start their home tournament.

“Our goal is to win our home tournament and it takes two more wins to do that,” Fricke said. “We will take this momentum into our next game on Monday against Prairie Home. I was really happy with our bench production today. Emma Sleeper came in and got double digits. Grace Peterson had a career night for her, getting a bucket in every quarter for eight points. Then, Kaitlyn Maggard was able to get free for an open three that she hit and got a layup, too. When we have multiple girls who can be a threat to score, we are hard to beat.

“This is our third game in a row being able to score in the 60s. I couldn’t be happier with the team and how they have learned and adapted to my style of play. One game at a time; we are looking for a championship.”

Marci Lammers and Emma Sleeper each had 12 points in the game for Pilot Grove. Grace Peterson chipped in eight while Grace Phillips and Leah Vollrath added seven each, Danae Lammers six, and Kaitlyn Maggard five and Natalie Glenn with four.

For Sacred Heart, Mariana Restpro had six points.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they also got off to a fast start against Tuscumbia while taking a 40-10 lead into the half.

The Tigers also outscored Tuscumbia 18-6 in the third period to extend the lead to 42 at 58-16. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored the Lions 7-3.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said he feels the Tigers are getting back into shape after a couple weeks of consistency. “Everything that our guys are getting offensively is from their defensive intensity,” Skaggs said. “We are getting rebounds and able to get out in transition. That is when we are our best.”

Bailey Quint led a balanced scoring attack for Pilot Grove with 17 points. Luke Kollmeyer chipped in 12, Seth Blumhorst seven, Hayden Krumm, Dade Christy and Ian Sprick each with five, Bo Vinson and Logan Goehman with four each and Dalton Reuter, Dalton Hazlett and Dylan Schupp with two points apiece.

Tuscumbia was led by Miles Harris with seven points.