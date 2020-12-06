Lady Bulldogs play shorthanded against Cairo in Glasgow Invitational Tournament

The New Franklin girls basketball team drew a tough hand during the week while playing in the Glasgow Invitational Tournament.

While playing with only five players due to players being quarantine for COVID-19, the Lady Bulldogs continued to battle despite dropping their last two games in the tournament against Otterville 43-30 and Cairo 40-30.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 1-3 on the season, played the top-seeded Otterville girls close for one quarter with the game tied at 8-all. However it was pretty much all Otterville after that as the Lady Eagles outscored New Franklin 15-4 in the second quarter to lead at the half by a score of 23-12. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, Otterville outscored New Franklin again 10-6 to extend the lead to 33-18. Then, in the final period, the Lady Bulldogs put together their first scoring quarter of the game by holding a 12-7 advantage against the Eagles.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough loss just because the girls worked so hard for it. “This was still a close game given the circumstances,” Vetter said. “I’m proud of the girls and looking forward to battling it out in our next game.”

Aubrey Oehrke led all scorers in the game for Otterville with 16 points. Josie Neal chipped in 10 while C.J. McKinney added eight, Katie McKinney four and Claire Oehrke with two.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin finished the game with 18 points while Carly Dorson chipped in seven, Justice Singleton three and Kelsi Fair with two.

In the game against Cairo, the Lady Bulldogs again battled to the very end while trailing the Bearcats 7-5 after first period’s end before rallying back with a 8-6 advantage in the second quarter to tie the game at 13-all. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, New Franklin again matched Cairo point for point with nine to tie the game at 22-22. Then, in the final period, the Lady Bearcats outscored New Franklin, 21-8 to win the game by 13.

Vetter said the girls hung in there until the middle of the fourth. “Tough play and tough week considering the odds,” Vetter said. “I’m proud of the girls and the heart and effort they showed all week.”

Gracie Bailey finished with the game high for Cairo with 13 points. Gracie Brumley added nine while Allison Dunwoody had eight, Quincy Wiegand with five, Morgan Taylor and Shaylee Chrisman each with three and Lilly Hale with two.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin tossed in 10 points while Dakota Clark chipped in eight, Addy Salmon seven, Carly Dorson three and Kelsi Fair with two.