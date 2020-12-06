New Franklin boys fall short against Westran in third place game

A sluggish start all but cost the New Franklin boys basketball team the third place trophy in the Glasgow Invitational Tournament Saturday against Westran.

One night after beating the Otterville Eagles 57-43, the Bulldogs struggled to find the basket against Westran while trailing from the opening tip to suffer a 55-45 loss.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said playing their second game within 24 hours showed in the first half. “Not trying to make excuses but we came out sluggish,” Dobson said. “But with a young team this was a great learning experience. They could’ve rolled over in the second half, but they came out at halftime and fought extremely hard. They brought energy, effort and worked their tails off. I couldn’t have been happier with their second half. We will need to bring that every game for four quarters.”

Down 13-7 after one quarter against Westran, the Bulldogs again hit the wall in the second period as the Hornets went into the half on top 33-13. However, in the third quarter, New Franklin began to find some fight while battling back with a 14-5 advantage to cut the lead to 11 at 38-27. Meanwhile, in the final period, New Franklin outscored Westran 18-17 to make it a 10 point ballgame.

Kitchen had 17 and Koeing 14 to lead all scorers for Westran.

For New Franklin, Tanner Bishop tallied 16, Tysen Dowell 12, Tre Cowans and Tyler Jennings five each, Clayton Wilmsmeyer four and Owen Armentrout with two.

New Franklin also finished the game, hitting 13 of 21 shots from the foul line for 62 percent.

In the game Friday night against Otterville, the Bulldogs led the Eagles from start to finish while taking a 29-18 lead into the half. New Franklin also outscored Otterville 16-13 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 14 at 45-31. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Bulldogs matched the Eagles with 12 points.

Dobson said the boys played well and were able to bounce back after Wednesday night. “The focus, intensity and teamwork was really showing,” Dobson said. “The defensive effort was there against two tough guards from Otterville. For us to be successful this year, we will need contributions from everyone that steps on the floor.”

Tysen Dowell led the charge for New Franklin with 21 points. Tre Cowans chipped in 16, Caleb Hull six, Tanner Bishop, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Tyler Jennings each with four and Brett Boggs with two.

New Franklin also finished the game, hitting 9 of 11 shots from the foul line for 82 percent.

For Otterville, C. Gilmore had 13 and I Gilmore nine.