LSE wrestlers compete in dual meet at Higginsivlle, tournament at Moberly

The LSE Pirate wrestling team had two matches in a span of 24 hours while competing in a five-team dual Friday night in Higginsville and a 10 team tournament Saturday at Moberly.

In the dual Friday night at Higginsville, Carlie Kusgen finished a perfect 3-0 while Karina Armstrong, Alivia Bottoms and Rylee West were all 2-0. Gaige Davis finished the dual at 2-1 while Logan Turk and Maciah Collum were 1-1.

Other wrestlers competing in the dual for LSE were Gabe Gander, Seth Thomas, Ian Lammers, Joseph Hamblin, Patrick Taylor, Cash Stock, Alec Strait, Sean Vollrath and Dylan Rapp.

In addition to Boonville and Higginsville, Odessa, Richmond and Lexington also competed in the dual.

As for Saturday’s dual at Moberly, which consisted of Moberly, Brookfield, Pacific, Centralia, Blair Oaks, Southern Boone, Hannibal, Chillicothe and Kirksville, Logan Turk was the only undefeated wrestler for LSE at 2-0.

Gaige Davis finished the tournament at 2-1 while Raven Taylor was 1-1 and Gabe Gander, Rylee West and Maciah Collum each at 1-2.

Other wrestlers competing in the tournament for LSE were Seth Thomas, Ian Lammers, Joseph Hamblin, Karina Armstrong, Alivia Bottoms, Patrick Taylor, Cash Stock, Alec Strait, Carlie Kusgen and Dylan Rapp.

LSE Pirates wrestling coach Christian Stock said overall he saw improvement from all the wrestlers even though the records may not show it.

“They are working really hard in the practice room and focusing on the fundamentals,” Stock said. “Monday, we will go to Eldon to wrestle a triangular.”

After Monday’s triangular at eldon, the LSE wrestlers will compete at Marshall on Thursday, December 10 and then at Carrollton on Saturday, Dec. 12 to closeout the season.