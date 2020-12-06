LSE boys fall to Lange in championship game in Centralia Tournament

The LSE boys eighth grade basketball team fell short in the championship game in the Centralia Tournament on Saturday by a score of 50-45.

The Pirates, dropping to 5-4 on the season, trailed Lange 17-10 after one, 31-23 at the half and 42-37 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, LSE matched Lange with eight points.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said despite losing this championship game, this was by far the best the boys have played this season. “Lange was the most athletic and talented team we have played so far, but my boys were not intimidated,” Lyons said. “My boys held two of Lange’s top scorers to zero points and we kept our turnovers under 10 even though we were pressed the entire game. I thought Max Rapp, Jacob White and Gabe Mederios played amazing defense. As a team, we played very good defense the entire game. We had three main goals for the game: keep their big man from dominating the paint, be strong with the ball and get to the free-throw line, and play tough man-to-man defense for four quarters; my boys accomplished all three and got to the charity stripe almost 30 times.”

Evan Bishop had 14 points along with six assists, five rebounds and three steals for LSE. Cooper Pfeiffer added 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists while Rhad Leathers had 12 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists and Jamal Franklin with seven points, four rebounds, three steals and one assists.