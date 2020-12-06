Boonville girls capture first in Tri-County Conference Tournament

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had a first Saturday while playing for the championship in the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

In its third season in the TCC, the Lady Pirates nabbed its first-ever conference tournament championship by beating No. 2 Southern Boone 44-24.

The Lady Pirates, 3-0 on the season, will also be the last team in the TCC to win a conference tournament title. The TCC will no longer have a conference tournament after this year.

As for beating Southern Boone for the title, which has been a nemesis for the Lady Pirates, Boonville head coach Jaryt Hunziker says he can say enough about how impressed he has been with the defensive effort after these first three games this week.

“I can’t wait to see how we play once our rebounding effort improves,” Hunziker said. “All game we made Southern Boone really work hard for a good shot by taking away driving lanes and having a hand up on all shots. Offensively, we struggled at times to take advantage of some easy looks, but we know over time things will start to come together.

“I’m so happy for our team and the week they had. We have a great group of girls that play hard for each other and enjoy representing this Boonville community. We are back at it again this week at the Centralia Tournament and I’m hoping our momentum from this week carries over to next week.”

While winning every game in the tournament by double digits, the Lady Pirates left little doubt Saturday against Southern Boone while taking a 13-2 lead after the first eight minutes. From there, the Lady Pirates pretty much put it in cruise control while outscoring the Eagles 16-12 in the second period to extend the lead to 29-14 at the break. Boonville also controlled the second the second half with a 8-5 advantage in the third to make it 37-19. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Pirates outscored SBC 7-5.

As for the scoring in the game, Jodie Bass and Addi Brownfield each had 13 points in the game for Boonville. Kennedy Renfrow chipped in seven while Kourtney Kendrick and Emma West added five points each and Brooke Eichelberger with one.

Bass also finished the game with five steals, three rebounds and one assist while Brownfield added five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one blocked shot. Renfrow had four steals, three assists and two rebounds while Kendrick contributed 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal, West with six rebounds, two steals and one assist and Brooke Eichelberger with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

The Lady Pirates struggled all game shooting the ball, hitting just 25 percent of their shots from the field, 28 percent from the three-point arc and 50 percent from the foul line.

As for the scoring in the game for Southern Boone, Wren had eight points while Dudley and Schupp added five points each.

In other games, the Blair Oaks girls rallied from nine points down at the half to beat California in the third place game in overtime 59-53. Meanwhile, in the seventh place game, Eldon won 54-24 over Versailles. The fifth place game between Hallsville and Osage was not available as of press time.

Note: The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team drew the No. 1 seed in the 65th annual Central Invitational Tournament. Macon is the No. 2 seed, followed by Salisbury, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Centralia, North Callaway and Sturgeon.

Boonville girls are scheduled to play Sturgeon in the opening round on Monday. The semifinal round will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9 with the championship game slater for Friday, Dec. 11.