Prairie Home boys, Bunceton girls win season opener against Green Ridge

The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys, and the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball teams couldn’t have asked for a better season opener Thursday night in Bunceton.

In the season opener against Green Ridge, the Panthers and Lady Dragons both walked away from the game victorious-with Prairie Home winning 60-48 and Bunceton prevailing by a score of 55-42.

The Lady Dragons, 1-0 on the season, outscored Green Ridge in all but one quarter and led 24-17 after one, 31-28 at the half and 42-36 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Bunceton outscored Green Ridge 13-6 to win the game by 13.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said for the first game out of the season, he was pleased with what the girls accomplished on the floor. “We had some great moments, and some very bad moments,” Ray said. “Overall, I like what I saw, and I am super excited to get back after it. This group of girls is awesome to coach.”

Maggie Wood led the Lady Dragons with 20 points in addition to five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Madison Brown finished the game with a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal while Madelynn Myers added 11 points, three rebounds and one steal, Kelsey Watson seven points four steals, four assists and three rebounds, Maddie Brandes two points, four rebounds and one steal and Kylee Myers with two points, four rebounds and one assist.

For Green Ridge, Kailyn Hoos had 20 and Sophia Weis with 17.

As for the Prairie Home boys, they had a battle on their hands for three out of the four quarters. After playing to a 14-14 tie in the first period, the Panthers came out and outscored Green 12-5 in the second quarter to lead at the half 26-19. Meanwhile, after both teams put up 15 points in the third period, Prairie Home came back and outscored Green Ridge 18-14 in the final period for the win.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said to start off, the Panthers got their first win of the year-which is always a plus-but it was not a pretty one by any means. “We started off the game really sloppy and it followed us throughout the game,” Huth said. “We definitely need to be more patience on offense and just know what is going on and what we are trying to run. We forced up way too many shots, just all together it was not good offensively tonight. On the other side of the ball, we played pretty good but still have some things to work on but definitely a plus from tonight. We did get a win, not a pretty one, but we got it done nonetheless.”

Blane Petsel led three players in double figures for Prairie Home, 1-0, with 17 points in addition to six assists, five steals and two rebounds. Jason Burnett had 15 points, two steals, two assists and one rebound while Dillon Alpers added 12 points, five rebounds and two steals, Oliver Lock eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, Hunter Shuffield three points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist, Tripp Kendrick two points and six steals, Tallon Benne two points and five rebounds and Layne Brandes with one point.

For Green Ridge, Landon Mason had 16, Igor Tashawnshi 11 and Josh Townsend with 10.