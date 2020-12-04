LSE 8th girls fall to Centralia, 33-32

The LSE girls eighth grade basketball team tried its best Wednesday night against Centralia in the Centralia Middle School Tournament.

Trailing throughout most of the game, the Lady Pirates gave great effort in the second half to turn a seven point deficit into a one point ballgame in a 33-32 loss.

LSE coach Erin Sommerer said the girls started the game slow in the first quarter but pulled it together in the second. “The second half of the game was back and forth,” Sommerer said. “With a last second shot by Hailey Platt, the girls came short by just one point. It was a well fought game by both teams, we got into foul trouble in the third and fourth quarter, which hurt us on the back end of the game. I’m so proud of how hard the girls played in the tournament. They came together as a team and had two great games.”

Effie Morris finished the game with nine points in addition to six steals, three assists and one rebounds for LSE, who dropped to 1-4. Hailey Platt chipped in eight points and eight rebounds while Kendall Rhorer added six points and seven rebounds, Lorelai Hunziker five points, four rebounds and two assists and LeAsia Bruce with four points, four steals, one rebound and one assist.

For Centralia, Caris Finlay and Claire Korb each had nine points. Bailey Asbury chipped in eight.