Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls prevail against St. Peters of Marshall

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls junior high basketball teams picked up a pair of wins on the road Wednesday night by beating St. Peters of Marshall.

While the Lady Warriors won 32-19 over St. Peters, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys prevailed by a score of 31-23.

The Lady Warriors, 5-2 on the season, led St. Peters 17-5 at the half and 19-13 after three quarters of play. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 13-6 advantage in the final period.

Lillian Newham led all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul with 16 points. Bella Imhoff chipped in 10 while Mia Eckerle added four and Riley Wilson with two.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they led St. Peters 14-9 at the half and then outscored the Mustangs 17-14 in the second half.

Brayden Viertel had 13 points and six steals for the Warriors, 7-2. Zander Watring added seven, Clayton Schuster five points and nine rebounds and Tyler Wassman, Aden Rapp and Cash Leonard each with two points.