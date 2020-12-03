New Franklin girls play with five players, end with five in win over Fayette

New Franklin junior Abby Maupin scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs past Fayette 42-34 Wednesday night in the Glasgow Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs, 1-1 on the season, led Fayette by just two (7-5) after first period’s end but then outscored the Falcons 19-5 in the second quarter to take a 26-10 lead into the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, Fayette outscored New Franklin 8-4 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the final period to cut the lead to single digits.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said the team started the game with five, played with five and ended with five. “I’m very proud of the toughness and smartness of the group,” Vetter said.

Carly Dorson finished the game with 11 points while Dakota Clark added four and Justice Singleton and Kelsi Fair each with two.

For Fayette, Breanna Estes finished the game with 10 points.

As for the New Franklin boys, they fell against Slater 60-28.

The Bulldogs, 1-1 on the season, trailed Slater 13-8 after one, 33-18 at the half and 47-24 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Slater outscored New Franklin 13-4.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this was a tough game against a good Slater team. “We had too many turnovers that led to easy points for Slater,” Dobson said. “We didn’t shoot the ball extremely well, either. This is a learning game that our team can gain a lot of experience from.”

Antwan Herriford had the team high for Slater with 13 while JaKorie Terrill, Kyle Minnis and Jakobie Breshears added eight points each.

For New Franklin, Tre Cowans had 18 points while Tysen Dowell added four and Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Keaton Eads each with three.