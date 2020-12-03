Kendrick's double-double lifts Boonville past Blair Oaks in TCC semis

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season by turning back Blair Oaks 49-35 Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks High School.

Although the Lady Pirates wound up winning by 14, they were up by as much as 25 at the end of the third quarter before a big rally in the final period by Blair Oaks.

Boonville outscored Blair Oaks in the first-three quarters and led 13-5 after one, 22-13 at the half and 41-16 after three. However, in the final period, the Lady Pirates let their guard down a little bit as Blair Oaks came back and outscored Boonville 19-8.

Boonville Lady Pirates coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls were very solid defensively for the first-three quarters by only allowing a good Blair Oaks team to just 16 points. “The fourth quarter was a different story as we didn’t finish the game the way we needed to close it out by allowing Blair Oaks to cut our 25 point lead down to around 12. Lots of mental mistakes, including turnovers, missed shots and free throws and fouling allowed them to make a run with plenty of time on the clock. We couldn’t get into a good flow offensively throughout the late evening due to many fouls being called as well.”

Kourtney Kendrick led the Lady Pirates, who improved to 2-0, with a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four assists and two steals. Addi Brownfield finished the game 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Jodie Bass had eight points, three steals and one rebound, Brooke Eichelberger with seven points, nine rebounds and one steal and Kennedy Renfrow with six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 35 percent from the field, 14 percent from the three-point arc and 63 percent from the foul line.

For Blair Oaks, Fick had 12, Boessen eight and Heckman with five.

In other games on Wednesday, No. 2 Southern Boone toppled No. 3 California 73-70 while No. 6 Osage defeated No. 7 Eldon 57-45. Hallsville also prevailed over Versailles 75-29.

The Boonville girls will play Southern Boone for the championship on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.. Blair Oaks will play California for third place on Friday at 7 p.m. In the consolation finals, Hallsville will take on Osage Saturday at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, in the 7th place game, Versailles will play Eldon Friday at 4 p.m.