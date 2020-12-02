Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls beat Missouri Mavericks

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls junior high basketball teams won at home Tuesday night against the Missouri Mavericks.

While the Lady Warriors defeated the Missouri Mavericks 35-11, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys also prevailed 30-28.

The Lady Warriors, 3-3 on the season, outscored Missouri Mavericks in all four quarters and led 22-8 at the half and 28-8 after three quarters of play. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 7-3 advantage in the fourth.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said this was not a pretty game but the girls got the win. “We have a lot to work on before the California Tournament next week,” Smith said. “Hopefully, the girls come ready to play.”

Bella Imhoff had 13 points, five assists and two steals in the game to lead the Lady Warriors. Addison Johnson finished the game with eight points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist while Mabry Caton added four points, three steals, two rebounds and one assist, Delaney Rowlett four points and one assist, Lauren Thompson two points, five steals and one rebound, Hillary James two points and one assist, Ellie Nave two points, Kylie Imhoff and Emerson Comegys each with two steals and one rebound and Alyssa Brownfield with one rebound.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they led the Missouri Mavericks 14-13 at the half and 21-20 after three quarters of play before outscoring their opponents 9-8 in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was another close game. “We put a ton of pressure on their guards and forced a lot of turnovers, which led to great opportunities to capitalize,” Oswald said. “Unfortunately, we went too strong to the rim and missed some of those easy baskets. We also need to capitalize on our opportunities at the free throw line. Only making four out of 13 from the line needs to improve in able to be competitive these next couple of weeks. I will say this though, these boys fight. From the time the tip off happens until the final buzzer, these kids gave everything they had. They made the best out of some of the opportunities given to them and they deserved the outcome last night.”

Brayden Viertel had 12 points, eight steals and two rebounds in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul, 6-2. Clayton Schuster had eight points, nine rebounds and two steals while Cash Leonard added five points, five rebounds and two steals, Chase Litton three points and five rebounds, Zander Watring two points and three steals, Isaac Watring two rebounds and one steal and Grayson Esser with two steals.