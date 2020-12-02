Pilot Grove boys and girls win at home against Concordia

The Pilot Grove boys and girls basketball teams picked up a sweep Tuesday night at home against the Concordia Orioles.

While the Lady Tigers defeated Concordia 62-57, the Pilot Grove boys also prevailed against the Orioles by a score of 67-56.

The Pilot Grove girls, improving to 2-0 on the season, trailed Concordia for pretty much the entire game as the Orioles took a 33-27 lead into the half and a four point lead (43-39) after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored Concordia 23-14 for the come from behind victory.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the girls started off a little shaky in the first quarter. “Once we communicated some adjustments on how to break their press we started rolling from there,” Grant said. “We managed to outscore them in the remaining three periods and had a great fourth quarter to closeout the game. We didn’t hit as many free throws as I would have liked, only hitting 13 of 29, but it was enough to closeout the game and get the win.”

Emma Sleeper led the Lady Pirates with 17 points. Grace Phillips chipped in 15, Marci Lammers 13, Natalie Glenn seven, Danae Lammers six and Leah Vollrath four.

For Concordia, Landry Yount had 17 and Cate Cooper with 15.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they led Concordia from the opening tip and took a 33-23 lead into the half. The Tigers also outscored Concordia 25-16 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 19 at 58-39. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Orioles held a 17-9 advantage.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said after knocking some rust off in their first game, he felt that the Tigers came out and showed some spurts of the type of things they can achieve offensively. “We can have explosive scoring at times and then we have dead periods,” Skaggs said. “We are still moving faster than the ball at times, causing timing issues and mishandled passes ending in turnovers.”

Senior Bailey Quint had 19 points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove, 1-1. Hayden Krumm tossed in 18, Seth Blumhorst eight, Dade Christy seven, Dalton Reuter six, Luke Kollmeyer four, Dylan Schupp three and Dalton Hazlett with two.

For Concordia, Troy Brandt had 24 and Zach Brockman 14.

In the JV game, Pilot Grove defeated Concordia 32-18.

Hayden Sleeper had 10 points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove, who led 32-18 in only two quarters of play.

Hank Zeller tallied seven, Alec Schupp and Logan Goehman five each, Ian Sprick and Waylan Christy two each and Levi Jeffries with one.

Rylee Inman had six points for Concordia.

The annual Pilot Grove Tiger Classic will begin on Saturday, December 5th.

The schedule for Saturday’s games include: Prairie Home/Bunceton boys versus Northwest at 1:30 p.m.; Pilot Grove girls versus Sacred Heart at 3 p.m., Sacred Heart boys versus Calhoun at 4:30 p.m., and Pilot Grove boys versus Tuscumbia at 6 p.m.