LSE wrestlers compete in quadrangular at Osage

The LSE Pirates wrestling team had four wrestlers finish unbeaten Tuesday night in a quadrangular at Osage.

While competing against Osage, Eldon and Fatima, LSE Pirates wrestling coach Christian Stock said he thought the team as a whole wrestled well. “We are still looking for little improvements from match to match.”

Raven Taylor was the only wrestler for LSE to finish the night at 2-0 while Seth Thomas, Joseph Hamblin and Maciah Collum were each 1-0. Alivia Bottoms, Alec Strait and Gaige Davis finished the quad at 1-1 while Karina Armstrong was 1-2.

Other wrestlers competing in the quad for LSE were Gabe Gander, Logan Turk, Ian Lammers, Patrick Taylor, Cash Stock, Carlie Kusgen, Abi Evans, Sean Vollrath, Rylee West and Dylan Rapp.

The LSE Pirates wrestling team will compete next with a match Friday in Higginsville and then Saturday at Moberly.