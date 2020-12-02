LSE 7th boys remain unbeaten after five games in 2020

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team raised its season record to 5-0 by beating Centralia 31-21 Monday night in Boonville.

The Pirates never trailed in the game against Centralia and led 12-6 after one, 17-10 at the half and 22-19 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, LSE outscored the Panthers 9-2.

LSE seventh grade coach Curtis Walk said the boys got tested by a good Centralia team. “We learned a lot tonight,” Walk said. “We need to work more on our offensive sets. I’m proud of the way we came away late with the win.”

Braylon Ellison finished the game with a double-double for LSE with 17 points and 15 rebounds. He also had one steal and one blocked shot. Jailyn Patel added six points, two rebounds and one assist while Darrin Leonard had four points, three steals and three assists, Brody Porter three points, two steals and one rebound, Brady Norbury one points, one assist and one blocked shot, Logan Conz five rebounds, three blocked shots and one assist and Aidan Meyers with one rebound.

As for the LSE girls seventh grade basketball team, they fell to Centralia 51-13.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 1-4 on the season, trailed Centralia 28-10 at the half and 41-12 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Centralia outscored LSE 10-1.

LSE coach Alyson Hurt said the girls played hard and gave great effort during the game.

“We set goals to reach for each quarter and the team played together to meet those goals,” Hurt said. “We have some things that we need to work on, but I have confidence that we will continue to get better.”

Effie Morris had six points to lead the Lady Pirates. Mylie Edwards chipped in four points while Beth Giroux added three.